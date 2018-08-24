mUni campus successfully concludes 2nd edition of EduTech Congress in Delhi

mUni campus, higher educational digital stack and infra provider successfully concluded its second edition of EduTech Congress 2018 for various stakeholders in Indian higher education system on August 23, 2018 at Delhi. The theme for this summit was “Digital Stack and AI transforming Higher Education”. The one day conference focused around six pillars of higher education through key notes, panel discussions, use of cases and various technology demonstrations on each pillar and how it can amplify efficiencies, help bring back Indian higher education to life and make it future ready.

The guest of honor at this event was Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and was spearheaded by Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, Founder, mUni & CEO of Aegis School of Data Science.

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical

Education (AICTE) said, “The challenges that we are facing in our education system is the sheer quantum of number of colleges and number of seats available, lack of technology, lack of skilled talent for hiring and many more. mUni platform showcased the six pillars of education right from launching the program, advertising the program, students admission, staffing, training, teaching, admission process and placements. EduTech congress is a great platform for all the educational institutes to come together to engage & collaborate with one another. The adoption of technology in Indian educational institutes has become very critical to improve efficiency.”

EduTech Congress provides a platform Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, Founder, mUni campus & CEO, Aegis School of Data Science added, “The Edutech Congress 2018 in Mumbai was a grand success. The success of the first edition in Mumbai has encouraged us to organize Edutech Congress in Delhi to discuss the broader perspective of technology and its role in education sector. Currently, AI and digital Technologies are major catalysts for bringing transformation in education in various functions like learning outcome, placement, admissions, skilling and course curriculum design. I am pleased with the overwhelming response from stakeholders across the education market.”

The event also saw a panel discussion, technology demo and use case on –

• Challenges And Best Practices For Course Design

• AI And Big Data Based Mode For Designing Course Curriculum

• Improving Learning Outcome And Teachers Training Using Technology

• Technology Demonstration

• Leveraging Technology For Outreach And Better Enrolment

• Skilling Beyond University Curriculum

• How To Setup The Center Of Excellence With Industry Collaboration

• Improving Job Placement Using Technology Tools And AI

EduTech Congress 2018 is a great platform for higher education leaders, chancellors, VC, placement heads, admission heads, trustees, directors, principals, deans and education technology services and solution providers to engage, collaborate, share use cases and brainstorm on how to make education institutes ready for the future, improve various functions and processes using technology.