Engines which power today and tomorrow

The field of dynamic engines and its allied industries always call for amalgamation of brilliant insights, audacious technicians and world-class technology. Perhaps, this mantra was best understood by Cooper Corporation when they designed and manufactured India’s first diesel engine decades back, and is still one of the best engine manufacturing companies in India.
With a technical tie-up with RICARDO, UK, Cooper is well respected as Diesel Engine Manufacturers & Gas Engine Manufacturers. The engine size varies from 1.2 -7.8 litre and is known for their compact size, best-in-class fuel efficiency and lowest maintenance costs, and is available locally and internationally. Cooper engines are deployed across Agriculture, Construction Equipment, Marine, Automobiles, Pump, Tractor, etc.
Cooper Corporation has developed and manufactured a range of engines utilising the latest technology.
Power ranges from 14 hp to 280 hp
Displacement from 1.2 litres to 7.8 litres
2-cylinder engine of 1.2 litres, 3-cylinder engine of 3.4 litres, 4-cylinder engine of 4.5 litres and 6-cylinder engine of 7.8 litres
Designed to operate on diesel or gaseous fuel
Available in stationary or motive power configurations
High fuel efficiency: Airflow and combustion control, common rail high-pressure diesel fuel injection and rotary fuel systems, 2-cylinder engine dual overhead cam with HLA arrangement
Low noise and vibration: Bedplate architecture, cast iron structure, balancer shaft on the 2-cylinder engine
High durability: Compacted graphite iron cylinder heads, bainitic material wet cylinder liners
Lower operating costs: Higher service interval of 500 hours and a low requirement for consumables or spares
Our bouquet of offerings:
Cooper 2 Cylinder Engine:
This powerful engine finds resonance in Automotive, Genset, Marine & Industrial applications which call for exceptionally low emission levels, low noise and minimum vibration.
Features
Twin cylinder, in line, 4 stroke, liquid cooled engine
Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) for diesel version
4 valves per cylinder
Double overhead camshafts
Turbo charged with charge air cooling and many more features…
Cooper 3 Cylinder Engine:
This engine is a perfect option offering minimum emission levels, low noise and lower vibration and is extremely effective in several industrial and marine applications.
Features
Three cylinder, in line, 4 stroke, liquid cooled engine
Rotary Fuel Pump & Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) options available
4 Valves per cylinder
Euro IV compliant
Flexi fuel option and many more features…
Cooper 4 Cylinder Engine:
Features
Four cylinder, in line, 4 stroke, liquid cooled engine
Rotary Fuel Pump & Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) options available
4 Valves per cylinder
Turbo charger with charge air cooling
Compact size, occupies less space per unit output
Euro IV compliant
Flexi fuel option and many more features…
Cooper 6 Cylinder Engine:
Features
Six cylinder, in line, 4 stroke, liquid cooled engine
Rotary Fuel Pump & Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) options available
4 valves per cylinder
Turbo charger with charge air cooling
Compact size, occupies less space per unit output
Euro IV compliant
Flexi fuel option and many more features…
