Specialist Introducers In The City Of London

Amyma are a specialist introducer of financial products based in the City of London introducing individuals who are High Net Worth Individuals or Sophisticated Investors to investments with companies valued at between £5 and £500 million.

Amyma’s specialist team select investments from across the market using their many years of experience in these specialist sectors to prepare a list of selection criteria that each product we choose to include within our suite of products must fit with before it can be introduced to clients.

Additionally, Amyma uses its FCA regulated principle firm to review all of its products before they are offered to the market, this means that it meets the standards they would expect from a product of this type. Anything Amyma offer has been looked at by many experienced people before it is approved to be offered to any of their clients.

Their agents are trained to understand what you are looking for as quickly and clearly as possible. This allows an introducing agent to introduce you to investments that possess as many of the features that you have expressed are important to you as is possible. Following confirmation that you meet the relevant criteria the investment provider sends you their promotional material directly and this documentation is designed to detail all of the risks and rewards.

It is important to note that firms who operate in this area are not generally regulated however Amyma are regulated by the FCA but do not offer financial advice of any kind, we would recommend that clients who wish to receive advice do so by discussing their options with their own financial advisors.

Most of the products they offer are suitable only for High Net Worth or Sophisticated Investors and are not suitable for normal or retail clients. Many products are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme which means that should they go wrong you would not be covered.

As you can see organizing an investment with Amyma could potentially be very lucrative but it is very important to ensure that the investments you are making are well-structured and as safe as they can be. That is why talking to your Amyma agent could be beneficial if you are looking to make an investment.