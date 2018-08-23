Optical Transceiver Market by Product, Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Market Highlights

Optical transceivers are the devices comprising a transmitter and a receiver operating generally in a single module. Both the transmitter and the receiver are operating independently having their independent paths for the flow of current to enable transmission in both the directions. Electric current gets transmitted from the end of the transmitter which is later converted into an optical output via a laser diode or a LED. The market of optical transceivers is expected to grow at a significant rate due to growth in the adoption of fiber optical network.

Segmentation

By the fiber type, the market is segmented into Single-mode SFP, and multimode SFP

On the basis of data rate, the market is segmented into less than 10Gbps, 10 to 40 Gbps, 40 to 100 Gbps, more than 100 Gbps

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into telecommunication, enterprises, and data centers

On the basis of form factor, the market is segmented into SFP, SFP+, SFP28, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP28, CFP, CXP, and others

On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented into half-duplex and full-duplex mode.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key players

Some of the major players in global Optical Transceiver Market include Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Oclaro Inc. (U.S.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (U.S.), Foxconn Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), NeoPhotonics Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd. (Japan), Reflex Photonics Inc (Canada), Source Photonics, Inc (U.S.), among others.

Other vendors include Smartoptics (Norway), Perle Systems (Canada), FS.COM (U.S.), Precision Optical Transceivers, Inc (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Ruckus Networks (U.S.), Curvature (U.S.), GBC Photonics (Poland), AimValley B.V. (The Netherlands), integra optics (U.S.), Moog Protokraft (U.S.), PennWell Corporation (U.S.) PeakOptical (Denmark), Laird Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Into Networks B.V. (Netherlands), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Sandstone Technologies Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Among the regions, the market is highly dominated by North America due to the increased advancement in the field of optical networks. Another major factor for the high growth of market in North America is the growing adoption of data centers by the enterprises to handle with unstructured data. Additionally, heavy investments in research & development from the key vendors are also helping the market to develop.

Asia Pacific has a major concentration of electronic component manufacturing companies. There has been changes in the economic conditions in countries like India and China, wherein the government is making initiatives to enhance the network infrastructure by implementing optical fiber networks, and adoption of data centers across the region. Asia Pacific is expected to show a highest growtrh rate duriong the forecast period.

