Enhance Safety in Industrial Environments with High-Quality Walkover and Service Platforms from Adex Group

[SEVEN HILLS, 23/08/2018] — Adex Group, a provider of raised storage solutions, designs and manufactures high-quality walkovers and service platforms to enhance safety in the industrial workspace. The team works closely with their clients during the entire production process, ensuring customer satisfaction at all times.

Walkovers and Service Platforms

The Adex Walkovers and Service Platforms provide maintenance workers efficient and convenient access to conduct work in areas normally out of reach. Made from durable steel, the walkovers and platforms are designed to fit around existing equipment and other obstructions that prevent employees from operating in an adequate workspace. The Adex Group customises their products according to the individual needs of their clients. They are available in stainless steel and galvanised finishes that meet all required OH&S standards, including for food processing plants.

Adex Group walkovers and service platforms are ideal for access to:

• Pump stations

• Printing equipment

• Plant and machinery

• Overhead cranes

• Holding tanks

• Food processing equipment

• Conveyor systems

• Air conditioning units

A Dependable Source

At Adex Group, customer service is at the core of their business ethos. The team offers free design and quotes, safety and work cover checks, and workplace optimisation services. They maintain a positive attitude and bright outlook at all times, striving to give clients the service that best matches their needs. With a great focus on quality, commitment and consistency, Adex Group uses its expertise and dedication to the job in helping clients achieve their desired results.

Clients may visit Adex Group in Seven Hills, New South Wales to test and examine the products. Do not hesitate to get in touch with their team for assistance or consultations.

About Adex Group

With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Adex Group is an Australian family-owned and operated business that designs, manufactures and installs raised storage areas. The company has their own manufacturing facility that enables them to design and construct their products with great attention to detail. They also provide an efficient delivery service to their client’s location and ensure quick, smooth installation processes.

For more information about Adex Group and other product or service enquiries, visit their website at http://www.adexgroup.com.au/.