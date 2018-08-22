Waterproofing Chemicals Market Forecast, 2024

The report predicts that, the global Waterproofing Chemicals Market expected to touch USD 11,438.1 Million by 2024 over the forecast period 2018-2024. Further, this report covers regional as well as country analysis which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for waterproofing chemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the waterproofing chemicals market includes Asian Paints Limited, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co., Evonik Industries, ExxonMobil Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Bostik Inc., Polygel Industries, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., SIKA AG, and Zeon Corporation. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Increasing infrastructural investment, growing awareness about waterproofing chemicals and cost-effectiveness have been major factors driving the market growth. Increasing number of construction activities of public infrastructure spaces, such as tunnels, bridges pavements, and public utility centers, and roads, are also expected to enhance the demand for waterproofing chemicals during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Malaysia in Asia Pacific region, Brazil in Latin America and Mexico in North America are expected to be the prime markets for waterproofing chemicals. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization in these markets. However, volatile prices of raw material may hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of waterproofing chemicals.

Market Segmentation

The broad waterproofing chemicals market has been sub-grouped into product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Bitumen

• APP (Atactic Polypropylene)

• SBS (Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene)

• Others

Polymers

• TPO (Thermoplastic PolyOlefin)

• PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

• EPDM (Ethylene Propylene DieneTerpolymer)

• Others

Other (Stones, Etc.)

By Application

• Roofing

• Walls

• Buildings

• Tunnels

• Landfills

• Others (Structures, Etc.)

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for waterproofing chemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

