Ursalink Unveils UR5X Compact and Cost-effective Industrial Cellular Router at Embedded World 2018

XIAMEN, CHINA February 28, 2018–Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), a manufacturer of the M2M/IoT industry’s most reliable, ruggedized, and intelligent router, announced the official release of the Industrial Cellular Router UR5X Series at Embedded World 2018. The new UR5X series combines the cutting-edge hardware with Ursalink’s proven technology to offer stable and secure IoT/M2M communication at an affordable price.

Compact, calculable, and cost-effective, the rich-featured UR5X series industrial cellular router has 3 modesl: UR51, UR52, and UR55. It provides ability to enhance your field visibility, monitoring devices remotely and getting real-time data transmission done. The new product also delves into the convergence of advanced technology and economical solution so as to offer the best price-performance ratio. With built-in wealth of industrial and encryption protocols, dual-band ac Wi-Fi, automated failover function, low power consumption ability and more, the spick-and-span hardware is engineered to keep you abreast with the latest updates of end devices.

Featuring comprehensive industrial interfaces and unparalleled module flexibility, UR5X series industrial cellular router proposes a smart networking solution for IoT/M2M communications while shrinking budget and expedite enterprises’ profitability.

Key benefits of UR5X Series include:

Redundant Connection: dual SIM backup with high-speed LTE network

Versatile Industrial Protocol: establish connections between remote PLC and SCADA

Scrutinized Security: multiple encryption/VPN tunnels for data transmission security

Comprehensive Industrial Interfaces: serial port, DI/DO

Dual-Band Wi-Fi: compliance with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Precise Positioning: integrated GPS with high accuracy positioning

The UR5X Series is ideal for connecting:

Self-service kiosks

Traffic and obstruction lighting

Smart grid assets

Medical monitoring equipment

Digital signage

Retail, insurance and financial branch sites

Industrial automation

Water conservation system

About Ursalink

Ursalink is a professional high-tech enterprise specializing in the design and manufacture of best-in-class industrial-grade M2M/IoT hardware and solutions with superior performance, relentless reliability and unquestioned security for the global market. With a deep, rich suite of IoT and M2M network services, Ursalink offers true global connectivity, with high-quality integration solutions for customers from all industries. For more information, please visit www.ursalink.com.