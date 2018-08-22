Prevent Caregiver Burnout with Home Health Care

Many Americans juggle caregiving for an aging or disabled loved one with the daily demands of work and home. Being a caregiver to a family member and the care decisions required can be overwhelming. Often, the pressure of caregiving results in caregiver exhaustion, and eventually, burnout. This happens mainly because family caregivers do more than what they are able to and often do not have any help.

For many families, home health care is a safe and affordable solution that allows aging loved ones to stay in their own homes with dignity.

For many families, home health care is a safe and affordable solution that allows aging loved ones to stay in their own homes with dignity.

Here is a look at 7 reasons why many family caregivers choose home health care for their aging loved ones.

Always Present

Home health caregivers can be with your loved one even when you aren’t able to be, especially if you live at a distance. In such cases, home health care can give you unparalleled peace of mind. Skilled home health care professionals can help in a variety of ways – from working as companions to your aging parents to providing skilled nursing care.

Activities of Daily Living

In-home care allows aging adults to live comfortably at home with day-to-day help with personal care, such as bathing, grooming, and medication reminders. This service helps seniors preserve their dignity and allows them to age gracefully at home.

Skilled Nursing Care at Home

Trained and experienced nurses can deliver skilled medical care at home to seniors. These nurses can help with wound care, managing medical equipment, medication management, catheter care, tracheostomy care, chronic disease monitoring, nutritional assessment, infusion therapy and more. Skilled nursing care can help to meet your loved one’s medical needs.

Diet and Nutrition Support

You also need to ensure that your loved one is getting adequate nutrition to stay healthy. Seniors, age 65 and older, those with chronic conditions or those who have been recently discharged from a hospital need the right nutrition to stay healthy. Home health caregiver services can also include nutritional counseling and home-cooked meals to keep your loved healthy.

Medication management

Many seniors often forget to take medication on time. If your loved one needs multiple medication, home health caregivers can ensure your loved one is taking the right medications at the right times.

Companionship

Loneliness is one of the biggest challenges faced by seniors living at home. Social interaction is important for overall well-being. Home health caregivers can serve as companions often become trusted friends for walks, movies and other social activities. Companions also accompany seniors on errands such as doctor’s visits and grocery shopping.

Household chores

Aging adults often struggle the daily household chores, such as laundry and dishes, to help your loved one maintain a healthy and safe living environment.

Aging adults often struggle with daily household chores, such as laundry and dishes. Home health caregivers can help your loved one maintain a healthy and safe living environment.