Organic Dairy Products Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Organic Dairy Products Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Organic Dairy Products. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Organic Dairy Products Market by type(organic butter, cheese, desserts, milk powder, probiotics, yogurt), distribution channels(convenience stores& grocery, specialty organic online stores, direct selling, hypermarkets & supermarkets,) through main geographies in the Global Organic Dairy Products Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

Global organic dairy products market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 12% and 13% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Organic dairy products are produced from milk obtained from live stocks fed with only organic feed and raised as per the organic farming regulations, without the use of growth hormones. Moreover, it is ensured that no residue antibiotics are there in the live stocks, by complying with the waiting period regulations for antibiotics during illness. Productivity of the live stocks fed with organic feed is higher, as feed does not contain chemical pesticides or other chemical elements and hence the emission of greenhouse gases are also less. The major organic dairy products include butter, cheese, desserts, milk, milk powder, milk based beverages, probiotics, yogurt and some others.

Heavy investments in advanced technologies, product innovations, production capacity expansion and marketing and awareness programs for improving the awareness about health benefits of organic dairy products, by major players such as Arla Foods, Danone, Kraft Foods, Nestle S.A, and some others characterizes the global organic dairy products market.

Due to health consciousness and awareness about health benefits of using natural and organic products, the consumer preference for organic dairy products are increasing and it is driving the growth of the global organic dairy products market. Moreover, the government policies that promote the use of organic products and awareness programs run by various organisations are expected enhance the growth of the global organic dairy products market. Organic milk segment dominates the global organic dairy products market with as share of around 50%, as consumers are preferring milk produced without the use of harmful chemicals and hormones. As no chemicals are used for the production of organic milk, there is significant reduction in risk of cancer, chronic fatigue and gastro intestinal ailments. Moreover, it will aid in improving the immunity power and hence the demand for the organic dairy products is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Organic dairy farming is costly, when compared to the conventional dairy farming, as the organic feeds, need for more manual hours, and maintaining strict organic farming standardsinvolve huge investments, in order to maintain organic certification. Hence, the costs of the organic products are high and it is a restraint for the global organic dairy products market. Fake organic labelled products are a threat to the organic dairy products market, as unaware consumers end up buying those fake products. However, the high cost is not deterring consumers who are seeking healthy, natural and organic dairy products and hence there is opportunity for major players in the market to focus on product innovation and expansion of manufacturing capacities. Increasing the processing capabilities, to meet the increasing demand for organic dairy products, is a major challenge for the major players in the global organic dairy products market. Moreover, stringent regulations by governments for awarding organic certification is another challenge for the major players in the organic dairy products market, as it is important to have the organic label to meet the requirement of the consumers.

Geographies Covered

The global organic dairy products market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Among the geographies, Europe dominates the global organic dairy products market with a significant market share of over 30%, primarily due to the increasing consumption of organic milk in countries such as Germany, France, United Kingdom and some others. Moreover, the increasing awareness among Europeans about health and benefits of natural food products, introduction of innovative dairy products and flavored diary based beverages are driving the growth of the European organic dairy products market. Increasing demand for organic products due to the preference for natural products and increasing consumption of organic milk in USA is driving the growth of the North American organic dairy products market. Asia –Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing organic dairy products market among other regions, due to the presence of huge populations in countries such as China, India and Indonesia, changing preference among consumers towards organic products and entry of more dairy farms and diary product manufacturers.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global organic dairy products market include Aurora Organic Diary, Arla Foods, Ben & Jerry, Danone, Eden Foods Inc, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Kraft Foods, Kroger Company, Nestle S.A,Organic Valley, Safeway Inc , World Foods Market Inc. and Yeo Valley Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of organic dairy products globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the organic dairy products market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of organic dairy products market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

