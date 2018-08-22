Europe Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Report 2023

Keeping up the weight at a healthy level can be difficult for a few people inferable from the complex genetic system of the body. The therapeutic condition, the way of life, and eating regimen, among others, are a portion of the variables that may add to weight pick up in individuals. Be that as it may, obesity is preventable and changes in abstain from food combined with wellness/physical exercises can help in chopping down additional fat. Serious obesity can be dealt with through weight reduction surgery (Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy).

Major Factors

The developed economies including North America and Europe are significant investors in the worldwide weight management markets. Eastern Europe is also starting to face issues with regards to obesity and unhealthy eating practices. Per-capita utilization of quick nourishments has expanded complex in nations, for example, Poland, Latvia, and others for 10 years and has powered the issue of obesity in the locale. The locale is seeing a steady increment in the interest for fat-consuming weight loss supplements including diet pills. Dinner substitutions are sought after among clients as they are a more beneficial wellspring of sustenance than regular nourishment. Natural low-calorie sweeteners, for example, Stevia would pick up ubiquity over other mainstream sweeteners, for example, Aspartame attributable to the expanding wellbeing awareness among buyers.

Geographic Segmentation

Europe Weight Loss and Diet Management Market is expected to reach USD 7676 Million by 2023 from USD 5117 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Europe held an offer of around 29% of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market in 2015. European Market is ordered into 5 noteworthy nations of Spain, UK, France, Italy and Germany.

The major companies dominating Europe Weight Loss & Diet Management Market are Kellogg Company (U.S.), Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife Ltd. (U.S.), NutriSystem, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Health Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (U.S.), VLCC Healthcare Ltd. (India), eDiets.com (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan).

