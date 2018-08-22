Edible Mushroom Market Industry Status and Sales Volume to 2023

The Global Edible Mushroom Market was worth USD 45.68 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.45%, to reach USD 71.75 billion by 2023. The market is showcasing evident potential in the mentioned forecasting period. The market continues to gain momentum with the rapid development in the food industry.

Edible Mushrooms are soft, fleshy, and fruity fungus, and are generally grouped as vegetables. Edible Mushrooms is one of the most popular food across the world because of the variety it offers. Edible Mushrooms are rich in many nutrients, mainly proteins. They are the vital ingredient in the dishes of many countries.

The major drivers for the growth of the mushroom market are the growing consumption of processed food and increasing awareness regarding health. Moreover, R&D sector is keen on enhancing applicability of edible mushrooms and to increase their life span. However, as of now, the short shelf life of edible mushroom poses as a factor that hampers the growth of the market.

The Global Edible Mushroom Market Growth is segmented on the basis of Type into Button, Shiitake, and Oyster. Based on Application, the market is categorized into Fresh Mushrooms and Processed Mushrooms. The processed mushrooms are further segmented as Dried, Frozen, and Canned.

On the basis of geography, the global Edible Mushroom market Share is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and Africa and Latin America. The Global Edible Mushroom Market was dominated by Europe, with the largest market share globally. The Europe market is also predicted to show the highest CAGR during the forecasting period, followed by Asia Pacific.

