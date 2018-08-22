Hi,

Celebrate the Festival of Bond this Rakhshabandhan

With

L’Opéra Salon de Thé by PVR

This Rakshabandhan rejoice the festival of bond with your siblings at L’Opéra Salon de Thé by PVR with a host of delectable Rakhi goodies. Celebrate the most endearing bond with a mélange of sweets to add to the occasion. Pamper your siblings with French savoury and sweet hampers with inclusions like oatmeal cookies box, vanilla diamant, dark chocolate bar, dragee coffee almonds and strawberry with white pepper. Experience an unquestionable extravagant feast this Rakshabandhan with our French delicacies to make your festivities even more memorable.

Price: Rs.1500/- onwards

Date: Till Sunday, 26th August 2018