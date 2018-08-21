Opportunities for composites in the global passenger rail market to reach $978 million by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of composites in the global passenger rail market looks good with opportunities in the interior and exterior applications. The composites in the global passenger rail market is expected to reach an estimated $978 million by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are development of high speed trains, mono and metro rails, as well as the increasing demand for lightweight materials with superior mechanical performance, aesthetics, and fire safety.

In this market composites are used to make products, such as seat, panels, door, front end cab, toilet module, floor, and ceiling etc. Lucintel forecasts that the front end cab is expected to remain the largest application and toilet module will witness the highest growth during forecast period.

In rail market, RTM/VARTM, open mold, pultrusion, SCRIPM, and injection molding are some of the major processes utilized to manufacture composite parts. RTM/VARTM is expected to remain the largest process in composites part manufacturing for rail industry, supported by the low cycle time and ease of manufacturing.

By fiber type, glass fiber based composites is expected to remain the largest segment. By resin, epoxy based composite is expected to remain the largest segment, supported by its ability to provide superior performance.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for composites products in the passenger rail industry, whereas APAC is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to expected increase in high speed train production and growing of mono and metro rail network.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of green technology products and high performance composites for interior and exterior applications. Joptek Composites, Sintex Wausaukee Composites, Excel Composites, Miles Fiberglass & Composites, and TPI Composites are among the major molders in the global rail composites market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the composites market in the global rail industry by application, by manufacturing process, fiber, resin, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities for Composites in the Global Rail Industry 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast of the growth opportunities for the composites market in the global rail industry by end use application, resin, fiber, manufacturing process, and region as follows:

By application [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Interior

o Ceiling

o Flooring

o Wall Panel

o Toilet Module

o Seat

o Others

• Exterior

o Front end

o Door

o Others

By Fiber [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Glass fiber

• Carbon Fiber & Others

By Resin [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Epoxy

• Polyester

• Phenolic

• Vinylester

• Others

By Manufacturing Process [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• RTM/VARTM

• Open Mold

• Pultrusion

• SCRIMP

• Injection Molding

• Others

This 161-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include advanced materials reports, composite materials market report, strategic growth consulting, market research due diligence and business strategy consulting.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q. 1. How big are the opportunities for composites in the global passenger rail market by application (floor, ceiling, seat structures, toilet module, wall panel, door, front end cab, and others), fiber (glass fiber, carbon fiber & others), resin (epoxy, polyester, phenolic, vinyl ester, others), manufacturing process (RTM/VARTM, open mold, pultrusion, SCRIMP, injection molding, others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last have years and what has its impact been on the industry?