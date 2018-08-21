Magnetic Materials Market Analysis by Trends, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2019

The global magnetic material market is anticipated to grow considerably within the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. The market scene seems to be much consolidated with the presence of a few well-established companies. The competition among the few major companies in the market, both global as well as regional, is likely to heat up in the near future. With the rise in adoption of magnetic applications, the market is foreseen to draw more players into it. The major companies are concentrating on coming up with better products to differentiate those from that of their rivals and banking upon strategic pricing to grow their shares.

Some of the major vendors are Daido Steel, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Hitachi Metals, Lynas Corporation, and TDK Corporation. The other significant players in the market are A.K. Steel Holding Corporation, Adams Magnetic Products, BGRIMM Magnetic Materials & Technology, Dura Magnetics, Dexter Magnetic Technologies, Electron Energy Corporation, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics, GKN Sinter Metals, Neo, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Ningbo Vastsky Magnet, Sintex, Tengam Engineering, Steward Advanced Materials, Toshiba Materials, Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Company, and VACUUMSCHMELZE.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global magnetic materials market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.9% within the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. The market valuation is estimated to reach around US$87.18 bn by the end of 2019. In year 2013, the market valuation was around US$48.0 bn in the global market.

Based on product, the global magnetic materials market is segmented into permanent magnetic materials, semi-hard magnetic materials, and soft magnetic materials. Out of these, the semi-hard magnetic materials have been the most dominant segment since past few years.

In 2012, the segment accounted for 55% of total market share. The segment is prognosticated to lead the market within the forecast period as well. Geography-wise, Asia Pacific region is likely to dominate the market. The region accounted for 79.0% of overall demand in year 2012. Owing to rise in manufacturing industries, the region is flourishing.

