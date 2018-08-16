Pillar To Post Ranked as Top Home Inspection Franchise for the 5th Year

Entrepreneur recognized Pillar To Post in its annual Franchise 500 list as the best home inspection franchise for the fifth year running. Moreover, Pillar To Post ranked 64th in the list overall.

[Tampa, 8/16/2018] — Pillar To Post once again receives honors for its franchise operations. Entrepreneur ranked the company as the top property inspection services franchise for the fifth consecutive year. The company also entered the top 100 of Entrepreneur’s annual Franchise 500 ranking this year, earning the 64th spot in the list.

Consistently Improving and Outperforming Competitors

Pillar To Post maintains its top position in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list and consistently outperforms its competitors. The franchise’s commitment to continually improving its services and operations is evident as it continues to climb ranks in the list overall.

The company has gone up 38 places from its 102nd ranking in 2016 to enter the list’s top 100 franchises this 2018. Pillar To Post also earned the 22nd place in Entrepreneur’s Top Home Based Franchises this year.

Moreover, the company has consistently placed in the Franchise 500 list over the last seventeen years and earned the number one ranking for twelve of those years.

Behind the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Ranking

Entrepreneur evaluates the Franchise Disclosure Development of over a thousand candidate companies for its annual Franchise 500 rankings. The following categories are considered the five pillars of the magazine’s rank system:

• Costs and fees

• Size and growth

• Support

• Brand strength

• Financial strength and stability

The companies receive scores out of a possible 150 based on relevant data points under each pillar. These include social media presence, training times, growth rate, and audited financial statements.

About Pillar To Post

Pillar To Post is the largest and leading home inspection franchise in North America, with nearly 25 years of professional experience in the industry. It operates in the US and Canada and has grown over 550 franchises across 49 states and 9 provinces. The company has the most affordable home inspection franchise startup costs. Moreover, it offers discounted franchise fees for veterans and existing independent home inspectors.

For more information, please visit https://www.pillartopostfranchise.com/.