Pharmaceutics & Novel Drug Delivery Systems 2018

17th Edition of International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems

October 04-6, 2018| Moscow, Russia

Pharmaceutics Conferences | Pharmaceutics 2018 Conferences | Novel Drug Delivery Conferences | Drug Delivery Conferences | NDDS Conferences | Drug Delivery 2018 Conferences | Pharmaceutical Conferences | Pharmaceutica Conferences | Pharma Conferences | Novel Drug Delivery 2018 Conferences | Top Pharmaceutics Conferences | Top Novel Drug Delivery Conferences | Best Drug Delivery Conferences | Best Pharmaceutics Conferences | Best Pharma Conferences

EuroSciCon invites all the participants from all over the world to attend “17th Edition of International Conference on Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems ’’ during October 04-06, 2018 at Moscow, Russia which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, Workshops and Exhibitions.

For further details: https://novel-drugdelivery-systems.euroscicon.com/

To know more about titles and topic: https://novel-drugdelivery-systems.euroscicon.com/call-for-abstracts

Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems 2018 is a global overview the Theme: “Challenges Innovations and Advances in Novel Drug Delivery Systems” is designed for professionals at all levels and career phases of the Pharmaceutical industry , Chemical Industry, Healthcare Industry, Medical Euipments who want to improve their understanding of what will drive and shape the future of the market. This will include senior executives, sales and marketing personnel, strategic planners, who will be benefit from a broad overview of the Pharmaceutical, chemical and healthcare industry. The strength of the Conference is that the participants tend to include all phases of the value chain as well as individuals from a wide variety of sector and countries. This experience helps the conference to be an interactive forum and encourages a strong level of dialogue and discussion, thus maximising the benefits of attendance. This conference surely provides better information and insight into the development of the world Pharmaceutical industry, which in turn has enabled attendees to make better and more profitable decisions.

Keytopics: Pharmaceutics Conferences, Pharmaceutics Conferences 2018 , NDDS Conferences, Novel Drug Delivery Conferences ,Drug Delivery Conferences , American Pharmaceutics Conferences, European Drug Delivery Meetings, Asian Drug Delivery Events, Pharmaceutics Conferences Middle-East, Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Conferences , Pharmaceutical Formulations, Drug Delivery Advances , Drug Delivery Challenges

Target Audience for Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems 2018:

Eminent Scientists/ Research Professors in the field of Pharmaceutical, Chemistry, Chemical, Toxicology, Polymer, Clinical trials , Drug discovery, Drug development , Natural products Junior/Senior research fellows, Students, Directors of Pharmaceutical and Chemical research companies, Drug Discovery and Development, Pharmacovigilance Department, Regulatory affairs Members of Chemistry associations and exhibitors from Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Polymer Industry, Pharmaceutical equipment’s and Drug Delivery Devices.

Why to attend our Conference?

It promotes the positive contributions of Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems by:

• Highlighting the advances, challenges in Pharmaceutics field and its positive contributions to society throughout its life cycle.

• Providing society with educational information to help raise awareness and correct misconceptions.

• Liaising with European and national institutions in policy matters to secure decisions based on accurate information.

• Communicating advances in drug delivery devices contribution to development, innovation and quality of life.

For queries, mail me: pharmaceutics@conferencesguide.org