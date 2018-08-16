Opportunities for the global polymer filler market to reach $49.1 billion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the polymer filler market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building & construction, industrial, and packaging industry. Global polymer filler market is expected to reach an estimated $49.1 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for plastic and rubber in the automotive and construction industry, along with filler’s ease of availability and cost efficiency.

Salts, oxides, silicates, hydroxides, metals, and carbon are used as filler in the global polymer market. Lucintel forecasts that salt is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth in demand for calcium carbonate in the plastic industry. Lucintel predicts that demand for carbon is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growing demand for carbon black in tire and molded rubber parts.

Within the polymer filler market, automotive is expected to remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing demand for filler in tire and plastic parts in the automotive industry. Lucintel predicts that the demand for filler in the packaging industry is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growing demand for plastic in food and pharmaceutical packaging.

Fillers are used in the various polymer types, which includes thermoplastic, thermoset, and elastomers. Lucintel forecast that thermoplastic is expected to remain the largest segment in the forecast period. The thermoplastic segment is likely to experience the highest growth rate due to the growth in demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE) in the building and construction.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of increased automotive production and growth in construction and industrial sectors.

For business expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development to increase brightness, reduce part weight, and reduce the cost.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing consumption of nano-filler for polymers and a growing demand for lightweight plastic products for automotive applications. Huber Engineered Materials, Omaya AG, Imerys, Minerals Technology, and Birla Carbon are among the major suppliers of polymer filler.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global polymer filler market by product type, polymer type, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Global Polymer Filler Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global polymer filler market by product type, polymer type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By product type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• Salts

• Oxides

• Silicates

• Hydroxides

• Metals

• Carbon

By polymer type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• Thermoplastic

• Thermoset

• Elastomers

By end use industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Industrial

• Packaging

• Others

By region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

