Human Centric Lightings Market Research Report for 2018 set to Grow according To Forecast 2027

Market Scenario

Human Centric Lightings are the new concept which has been found helpful in well-being of a person. According to studies, human centric lightning are successfully proven in successful increasing well-being of people and also illuminating the mood of people. This market has seen tremendous opportunities in the upcoming years in various applications.

Human Centric Lightings Market Key players:

The key players in the market of human centric lightning are- Philips (Netherland), Osram (Germany), Zumtobel Lighting (Austria), NormaGrup Technology (Spain), Arcluce (Italy), Fagerhult (Swedan), Waldmann Lighting (U.S.), 3F Filippi S.p.A. (Italy), ES-SYSTEM S.A. (Poland), CoeLux (Italy) among others.

Industry News

December 2017, – Osram Opto Semiconductors, a leading lighting and technology company, is the exclusive lighting partner for Rinspeed’s Snap concept car. Rinspeed is well known for its visionary ideas and progressive design. The Swiss-based think tank created Snap for a future defined by autonomous driving and urbanization. The autonomous concept vehicle, which features many of Osram’s LED, laser and optoelectronic sensing solutions from the ultraviolet (UV) and visible to infrared spectrum, will be launched at the 2018. As the global number one in automotive lighting, Osram Opto Semiconductors was the natural choice to help the Snap team reach its goal of redefining the automotive experience through the application of advanced technologies and next-generation lighting features.

December 2017, – LEDVANCE, the maker of SYLVANIA general lighting in the United States, continues to advance light by announcing the world’s first HomeKit-enabled smart Filament A19 bulb. The HomeKit-enabled SYLVANIA SMART+ Soft White A19 Filament Bulb combines the future of the Smart Home with the retro look of the past, and is available for pre-order for Spring 2018 delivery on Amazon.com. In addition, the company is announcing the SYLVANIA SMART+ Indoor Flex Strip Full Color (and Soft White A19 Bulb are now available for purchase on Amazon.com and HomeDepot.com. The expansion comes after the recent launch of the HomeKit-enabled SYLVANIA SMART+ A19 Full Color Bulb, the first light bulb you could buy that can be easily controlled directly using Bluetooth via Siri and Apple’s Home app and doesn’t require buying a separate hub or smart socket, or need a Wi-Fi router to function like other products.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the regions covered for the purpose of this study, North America is the topmost market in the Human Centric Lightning industry with a sizeable market share and has been valued to achieve high growth levels in the forecast period. Industrialization is the main factor for growth of this sector. This sector also has wide-ranging role in the hospitality sector and as North America is becoming a lucrative region, this market holds good dominance over this market. The European market has appeared as the most rapidly developing market with a sizeable market share and growing with a complimenting CAGR rate. The Asia-Pacific market is the third largest market which has been valued positively in the forecast period and will develop favorably by 2027.

Industry Segments

The segmentation of the human centric lighting market is based on the following criteria:

On the basis of Application: Education, Office/commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Medical among others.

On the basis of Regions: Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

