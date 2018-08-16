Global Pediatric Neurology Device Market by Major Industry Trends and Forecast Business Opportunities and Threats in the Next 5 Years

Pediatric Neurology Device Market – Highlights

Pediatric Neurology is a branch of science referring to neurological disorders in children such as insomnia and frequent headaches. The prevalence of neurological disorders in children is rising rapidly. Neurological disorders are diseases of spine, brain, and nerves that connect them. The Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Approx. 600 diseases of the nervous system are present across the world. However, there are many devices introduced by the market players for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders in children. Neurological disorders are either lower risk disorders or major risk disorders. Lower risk disorders include insomnia, delayed speech, poor muscle tone, and frequent headaches, whereas major risk disorders include head and spinal cord trauma, infections or inflammatory processes, neuro-genetic disorder, epilepsy, seizures, and others.

Various pediatric neurology devices are available in the market, which are used for the treatment of neurological disorders in children. These devices are designed such that it can be used for the treatment of a wide range of neurological disorders. Pediatric neurology devices market growth is majorly attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and other related problems across the globe. According to the Migraine Research Foundation report, it has been observed that half of all migraine sufferers have their first attack before the age of 12 and migraine has even been reported to in 18 months old children. Additionally, the prevalence of epilepsy in children appears to be lower in developed countries and highest in rural areas of underdeveloped countries.

Moreover, the government of developing countries are looking forward to adopting advanced technology from the developed nations to improve the quality of life of their citizen and also support the launch of medical devices for treating and helping children with neurological disorders. However, the high cost associated with monitoring and diagnosis of the neurological diseases may restrain the market growth.

Pediatric Neurology Device Market – Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Elana, Inc. (the Netherlands), Ethicon Inc. (U.S.), Inova Health System (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), The Nemours Foundation (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, LLC (U.S.)

Pediatric Neurology Device Market – Intended Audience

• Pediatric Neurology Device Manufacturers

• Pediatric Neurology Device Suppliers & Distributors

• Neurological Hospitals and Clinics

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Pediatric Neurology Device Market – Segmentations

The Global Pediatric Neurology Devices Market is segmented on the basis of type, service and treatment, neurological subspecialties, age group, and end user

By type, the global market is segmented into neurosurgery devices, neurostimulator, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices, and others.

On the basis of service and treatment, it is segmented into electroencephalogram, intrathecal baclofen therapy, neurological evaluations, vagal nerve stimulation, and others.

On the basis of the neurological subspecialties, it is segmented into neuro-oncology, neuromuscular, neonatal neurology, neuro-immunology, stroke, and others.

On the basis of the age group, it is segmented into neonates, infants, children, and adolescents

On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals, healthcare centers, neurological research centers, and others.

Pediatric Neurology Device Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the market owing to the rising prevalence of disease such as depression, epilepsy, and migraine, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development. According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, more than 470,000 children below 17 years have epilepsy. Additionally, According to the Migraine Research Foundation, (2014), migraine was the 3rd most prevalent illness in the world. Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. households includes a migraine patient.

Europe holds the second position in the market owing to the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. Moreover, people of this region have more healthcare awareness. This is expected to continue to drive the European market over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is considering the huge market for pediatric neurology devices market players owing to the presence of huge patient population in countries like India and china. Moreover, high health care expenditure, adding the fuel to this market. Additionally, countries from this region looking forward to adopt advanced technology and treatment from developed nations to improve the quality of life for their citizen.

Whereas the Middle East and Africa are considering the low market due to incapability of investment and poor healthcare infrastructure.

