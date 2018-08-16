Blood Cell Analyzer Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2022

Blood cell analyzers are commercially used in laboratory settings for characterizing various components of blood, notably complete blood count and differential counts, for the detection of various blood-related disorders and several common physiological indications. The wide application of blood analysis for diagnosing indications such as anemia, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and cancer is boosting the evolution of the market. The rapid evolution of automated cell counters that incorporates a large number of analysis parameters into a single instrument platform with the ability to offer rapid results is a notable development catalyzing the growth of the market. In recent years, the market has witnessed the advent of diagnostic point-of-care analyzers that offer reliable precise results, thereby facilitating faster treatment. Advancement in chemical reagents and physical technologies used in blood cell analyzers bodes well for the market.

A critical evaluation of various factors and trends impacting the growth of the blood cell analyzer market is offered here:

The growing demand for hematology analyzers for the detection of several common blood-related disorders in various clinical settings is a key factor driving the market. The growing use of blood cell analyzers in diagnosing blood transfusion-transmitted infections world over is a key factor accentuating the market. The rise in number of blood donations in a number of developing and developed countries is a prominent trend bolstering the demand for blood cell analyzers in these regions. In addition, the vastly emerging application of blood cell analyzers in the assessment of cardiovascular diseases and in the classification of bone marrow disorders are key trends boosting the market.

However, the high cost of automated instruments has hampered their adoption in several less developed nations. Nevertheless, the demand for high-quality solutions for improving the laboratory workflow and enhancing customer patient care is expected to stimulate advancement in automated blood cell analyzers. The innovative use of reagents and substantial advances in flow cytometry by manufacturers bodes well for the market. Furthermore, the search for novel plasma-based therapeutics is expected to unlock exciting opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The intensifying need for high-performing, automated analyzers that can provide high-throughput analysis with reduces turnaround time is a notable aspect expected to open up exciting avenues for market players in various regions. Recent advancements in automated cell counters and sensor technology has considerably minimized the error in the functioning of blood cell analyzers.

Geographically, North America holds the major share, vis-à-vis revenue, of the global market and is expected to account to lead throughout the assessment period. The opportunities in the regional market is projected to reach US$717.5 Mn by 2022 end. The dominance of the regional market is attributed mainly to the vastly rising demand for advanced semi- and fully-automated blood cell analyzers in various clinical settings. Of all the product type, fully automated biochemistry analyzers is the leading segment and is anticipated to retain its dominance for the next few years as well. The segment is projected to hold a whopping share of 80.0% by the end of 2022.

