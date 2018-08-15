Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore celebrates ‘My India Healthy India’ campaign

Coinciding with India’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations, Aster Volunteers took up the initiative to refurbish a local government school

Bangalore, August 15, 2018: As part of ‘My India Healthy India’ campaign & coinciding with India’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore took up the initiative to refurbish a local government school ‘Kunthi Grama’ at Hebbal ward. The programme ‘Swach School project’ which was part of global CSR platform titled ‘Aster Volunteers’ consisted of activities such as cleaning the school compound, painting the school walls and spreading the message of health and hygiene.

The school has around 30 kids and desperately needed help in terms of physical appearance and basic cleanliness. The team of Aster Volunteers at the Bangalore unit took the task of uplifting the hygiene quotient of the school to the maximum extent possible by cleaning the premises and nearby areas which were covered with loads of waste and could have affected the health of the kids studying there. The team also painted the walls with bright and cheerful colours. The event also had professional artists from YepArt, who volunteered to do the graffiti artwork using spray and acrylic paints.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Nitish Shetty, CEO – Aster CMI Hospital said “Community initiative is an integral part within our organization. We strongly believe that the future of India depends upon the quality of education imparted to our children and this is exactly what this initiative hopes to provide. Students are entitled to good education and infrastructure and they can achieve great success when provided the same. The kids were elated to see that their school has got a much-needed facelift with colourful makeover. It was a heart-warming day for us where the smiles of these kids and warmth and appreciation we received by the teachers just made our day.”

