Unisecure Data Centers setting up new standards for Managed WordPress hosting

Unisecure Data Centers is the most established name in Hosting Industry in USA and now building up New standard for Managed WordPress Hosting.

Philadelphia, US, 14th August 2018 |Unisecure Data Centers is easy and secure web hosting service providers in USA. Now setting up for managed wordpress hosting plans. Unisecure’s managed wordpress platform allows your business to target on your Business goals, whether that be driving transformation or managing digital assets.

Wordpress Hosting by Unisecure –

• Managed wordpress Platform :

Unisecure’s managed platform delivers superior performance, security and wordpress hosting with advantage of free website migration to improve your website.

• Fully Managed WordPress :

Unisecure is optimizing wordpress for security and scalability with fast response and 24×7 support.

• Automatic Daily Backups :

Unisecure provide entire site backups with latest WP version

• Modern Hosting Stack :

Unisecure are using latest performance technologies include PHP7 to advance wordpress.

• SSL Acceleration :

Use from fast loads times over https:// with built in HTTP/2 SSL acceleration.

• Developer friendly Tools :

SSH x GIT x Staging x WP- CLI applicable on upper tier plans. WordPress Hosting REST API usable to all accounts.

• Expert Technical Support :

Unisecure’s experts are available 24×7 to help their clients.

Unisecure’s WordPress Tools for fast development and management of your site –

1.One-Click Installer

2.Auto-updates

3.Git and Staging

4.WP-CLI Enabled

5.SuperCacher

6.Free Site Transfer

About Unisecure Data Centre

Unisecure Data Centers is one of the best and leading Web Hosting service providers. Our Technical experts, Information Technology and Design Team, Optimize the deployment of our own servers located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken Location which is US embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our offering are including Cloud Server Hosting, Virtual Private Server (VPS Hosting), affordable dedicated server hosting, Colocation services with 24x7x365 Rapid Action Support and 99.999% Up-time Guarantee, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities.

Unisecure is productively maintained a Secure and reliable data center environment with robust technology, high-availability, and physical security, so you never have to take the burden of data loss or security breach. We are having more than 650+ experience professionals with proven records in Web Services in the US. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

For more information about their services, visit our Website.

Media Contact

Jennifer Thomas

Contact: +1 347 960 6628

Unisecure Data Centers, US.

(Philadelphia & Conshohocken)