Global Sports Protective Equipment Market to reach a market size of $8.3 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Sports Protective Equipment Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Sports Protective Equipment is expected to attain a market size of $8.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The Protective Gear market dominated the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. The Face Protection & Mouth guards market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Helmets & Other Headgear market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The Head & Face market dominated the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market by Area of Protection in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The Lower Extremity market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The Specialty Retail Stores market dominated the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market by Distribution Channel in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Multi-Retail Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Online Stores & Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Sports Protective Equipment have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Amer Sports Corporation, Under Armour, Inc., Vista Outdoor, Performance Sports Group, Nike,Inc, Adidas AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc., Puma SE, V.F. Corporation, and Fila, Inc.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-sports-protective-equipment-market/
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market By Product Type
Protective Gear
Protective Eye wear
Face Protection & Mouth guards
Helmets & Other Headgear
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market By Area of Protection
Head & Face
Trunk & Thorax
Upper Extremity
Lower Extremity
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market By Distribution Channel
Specialty Retail Stores
Multi-Retail Stores
Online Stores & Others
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market By Geography
North America Sports Protective Equipment Market
U.S Sports Protective Equipment Market
Canada Sports Protective Equipment Market
Mexico Sports Protective Equipment Market
Rest of North America Sports Protective Equipment Market
Europe Sports Protective Equipment Market
Germany Sports Protective Equipment Market
U.K Sports Protective Equipment Market
France Sports Protective Equipment Market
Russia Sports Protective Equipment Market
Spain Sports Protective Equipment Market
Italy Sports Protective Equipment Market
Rest of Europe Sports Protective Equipment Market
Asia-Pacific Sports Protective Equipment Market
China Sports Protective Equipment Market
Japan Sports Protective Equipment Market
India Sports Protective Equipment Market
South Korea Sports Protective Equipment Market
Singapore Sports Protective Equipment Market
Australia Sports Protective Equipment Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Protective Equipment Market
LAMEA Sports Protective Equipment Market
Brazil Sports Protective Equipment Market
Argentina Sports Protective Equipment Market
UAE Sports Protective Equipment Market
Saudi Arabia Sports Protective Equipment Market
South Africa Sports Protective Equipment Market
Nigeria Sports Protective Equipment Market
Rest of LAMEA Sports Protective Equipment Market
Companies Profiled
Amer Sports Corporation
Under Armour, Inc.
Vista Outdoor
Performance Sports Group
Nike,Inc
Adidas AG
New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc.
Puma SE
F. Corporation
Fila, Inc
