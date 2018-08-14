Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) are some of the reproductive hormones which are quantitatively detected using the tools of fertility along with pregnancy rapid test kits. In males, the detection of the sperm count can be done with the use of fertility rapid test kits. In females, the fertility rapid test kits are used to confirm menopause or to find the exact day of ovulation. Immunoassay techniques which change the color are used in these devices, the type of the device being used decides which sample should be used for the test, whether blood or urine sample, a small quantity of sample is used for the test.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fertility-pregnancy-rapid-test-kits-market.html

Increasing incidence of gynecological disorders and infertility and fast and self-contained tests are some of the driving factors for the growth of the global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market. Rise in first-time pregnancy age and availability of less time-consuming decentralized diagnostic tests in place of laboratory tests have boosted the market growth. Increasing inclination toward the smartphone app connectivity, attractive product features, and technological advancements have led to the adoption of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits. These factors are boosting the demand for these devices and the market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. However, the impeding growth factors in countries who have inherent potential due to which these products are not well adopted, too many options in the market being available and controversies and issues related to the devices lead to the restraints of the growing market for fertility as well as pregnancy rapid test kits.

In Asia Pacific and Europe, the premier companies consolidate their position with strong local companies by maintaining distribution agreements and with e-commerce partners the strategies like creating alliances are employed in the market for fertility including pregnancy rapid test kits.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26795

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented as fertility rapid test kits and pregnancy rapid test kits. The pregnancy rapid test kits segment can be further classified as digital devices and line-indicator devices. The line-indicator devices includes mid-stream devices, strip/dip sticks, and cassettes. The fertility rapid test kits segment can be categorized as digital devices and line-indicators. On the basis of test type, the market can be segmented as hCG urine test, hCG blood test, FSH urine test, and LH urine test. Globally, there is a high prevalence of infertility rate and gynecological disorders leading to high demand for hCG rapid test. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented as fertility and gynecology clinics, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online sales, drugstores, pharmacies, and other clinics. The drugstores segment is the most preferable distribution channel, followed by the pharmacies segment. However, in some regions such as North America and Europe, these traditional distribution channels have started facing significant competition from the online sales segment due to increasing consumer preference toward online sales that provide doorstep services.

Geographically, the market for fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. North America dominates the global market with the U.S. accounting for a considerable market share. Europe followed North America in terms of market share. The Asia Pacific and rest of the world markets are projected to expand at significant growth rate during the forecast period attributed to factors such as high unmet needs, emerging economies, and continuously improving scenario.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=26795

Prominent players operating in the fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market include Quidel Corporation; Alere Inc.; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.; Geratherm Medical AG; bioMérieux SA; Procter & Gamble Co.; Abbott Laboratories; Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH; and DCC Plc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/