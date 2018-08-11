Pozzolana Cement Market Analysis by Global Segments, Growth, Size and Forecast 2026

Pozzolans are natural or synthetic materials that contain silica in reactive forms. They generally react with calcium hydroxide generated by hydrating cement to form additional cementitious materials. Pozzolana needs to be in a finely divided state so that silica can be combined with calcium hydroxide (liberated by the hydrating Portland cement) in the presence of water and form calcium silicates with cement properties. Volcanic ash, calcined clay, fly ash, and silica fumes are the pozzolanic materials primarily used for hydraulic structures, mass concreting works, marine structures, masonry mortars, and plastering.

Read report overview at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pozzolana-cement-market.html

Pozzolana cement is ecofriendly and made of natural recycled waste. Therefore, it is largely used in making quality building materials with the efficient use of natural waste. This helps lower environmental pollution. Additionally, pozzolana cement offers good resistance against sulfate attack; hence, it is used in hydraulic structures, marine structures, construction near seashores, dam construction etc. Being a very fine cement, it is advisable to use pozzolana cement for plastering works. Pozzolana is economical and costs lower than other materials. It also does not alter the properties of cement.

Get sample of this report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47718

Demand for pozzolana cement is primarily high in real estate, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. The performance of the pozzolana cement industry is largely dependent on the overall economic growth of the country. The pozzolana cement industry is capital-intensive; therefore, it needs significant investment over the long term. It is vital for manufacturers to establish plants in close geographical links between cement production and mining sites in order to reduce costs and transportation time for carrying raw materials. Hence, the pozzolana cement market is highly consolidated; a few established players dominate the market.

Global Pozzolana Cement Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the pozzolana cement market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The global pozzolana cement market is largely driven by the increase in demand for pozzolana cement in the construction industry. Rise in construction activities in developing countries of China, India, and Brazil is further boosting the pozzolana cement market. Governments and corporations across the world are striving to lower global CO2 emissions, realizing the threat posed by greenhouse gases to the environment. In line with this, various authorities have introduced legislation and incentives (tax rises such as CO2 taxes, and quarrying and extraction tax) in order to regulate the activities of the industrial sector responsible for greenhouse gas emissions. However, rise in population, growth in industrialization, and surge in economic activities in developing countries, notably in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, have resulted in an increase in emission of greenhouse gases. This is projected to boost the pozzolana cement market by 2026.

Global Pozzolana Cement Market: Key Players

Major companies operating in global pozzolana cement market include PPC Ltd, Deccan Cement Limited, Ultratech, Heidelberg Cement, Anhui Conch, Lafarge SA, Argos USA Corporation, and Continental Cement Company, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com