Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market Competitive landscape By 2021

Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market by IVHM Technology (Prognostic, Diagnostic, CBM & Adaptive Control), Sub-System (Aero-Propulsion, Aircraft Structure, Avionics and Ancillary System), Fit (Line fit and Retro fit), and by Region- Forecast To 2021

The Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are the advantages of structural health monitoring, need for aircraft real-time damage detection, growing trend towards more electric aircraft, rising demand for automation, growth in situational awareness to drive operations, reducing unscheduled maintenance & increasing asset utilization, and cost effective maintenance.

As per the MRFR analysis, challenges associated with SHM sensors to integrate into aero structure, and certification clearances are the restrains affecting the market growth.

Development of fiber optics sensor for real time data analysis and R&D spending on health monitoring systems are the emerging trends in the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market are Airbus, Boeing, GE Aviation, Rockwell Collins, United Technologies, Accellent Technologies, BeanAir, Meggitt, RSL Electronics, Rolls-Royce Holdings, and Ultra Electronics Holdings.

Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market – Segmentation

The Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by IVHM Technology : Comprises Prognostic, Diagnostic, CBM and Adaptive Control

Segmentation by Sub-System : Comprises Aero-Propulsion, Aircraft Structure, Avionics and Ancillary System

Segmentation by Fit : Comprises Line fit and Retro fit

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Analysis

European market is dominating the market of global commercial aircraft health monitoring systems market due to growth in number of passengers and aircraft movements. Major aviation markets such as the UK and Germany have witnessed growth in the number of passengers and aircraft movements. The market in the European market is largely driven by passenger traffic in in major airports such as Heathrow and Frankfurt, which helps in growth of global commercial aircraft health monitoring systems.

Asia Pacific region is referred to as the second-largest commercial aircraft health monitoring systems due to factors such as growth in global air passenger traffic have fuelled the demand for commercial aircraft health monitoring systems in the country.

