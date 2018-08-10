Steel Sleeve Steel Insulation Pipe Performance Requirements

Both the erw steel pipe and the longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe can be used as the thermal insulation pipe. The performance of the steel sleeve steel thermal insulation steel pipe requires the joint protection of the anticorrosive coating and the cathodic protection for the anticorrosion of the outer steel pipe, so that the anticorrosion life can be greatly increased. The hydrophobic system adopts a fully enclosed form, which is flexible in layout, reasonable in structure, safe and reliable. The drain pipe on the steel casing can discharge the humid gas in time and can be used as an alarm signal tube for daily operation. The thermal compensation of the pipeline adopts high-quality bellows compensator, and it is installed in the casing to form a direct buried form. The observation well cannot be installed, the construction operation is convenient, and the construction period is short.

Anti-corrosion layer: A protective layer that prevents soil corrosion. Generally, a glass-wound epoxy resin or a special-reinforced epoxy coal tar pitch anticorrosive structure (three cloths and four oils) is used as an anticorrosive layer for the outer steel pipe. In special cases, a polyethylene coating of a two-layer structure or a three-layer structure may be employed. If necessary, supplemented by “cathode protection” measures. Prefabrication and node processing. Steel sleeve steel insulation pipe performance requires a strong steel pipe shell. Anti-corrosion layer: It is to extend the service life of steel pipe and protect the outer steel pipe from corrosion.

External protective steel pipe: In order to ensure the normal operation of the direct buried thermal insulation pipe, the thermal insulation layer is protected from the groundwater, and the working pipe is supported and can bear a certain external load. Steel sleeve steel direct buried insulation pipe polyurethane foam layer: the purpose is to ensure the temperature of the medium and the outer protective tube surface to maintain normal temperature. Barrier, reflective layer: The purpose is to ensure that the organic foam material cannot enter the inorganic hard high temperature resistant layer.

Working steel pipe: to ensure the normal flow of the conveying medium. The outer protective layer is preferably made of a tight plastic sleeve steel polyurethane seamless insulation pipe steel sleeve steel directly buried thermal insulation tube. The other outer protection tube can not be compared with it. In order to ensure the high groundwater level and want the groundwater to not affect the normal operation of the direct buried pipeline.

The anti-corrosion jacket steel pipe and the ultra-fine glass wool filled between the steel pipe and the outer steel pipe are combined, and can also be formed by combining graphite, siliceous silicon tile shell and filled polyurethane foam. The steel casing (steel sleeve steel) burying technology is a new waterproof, leakproof, impervious, pressure-resistant and fully enclosed burial technology. It is a major breakthrough in the direct burial technology used in the higher watershed area. The primary problem with a protective pipe for a buried pipe is the reliability of tight waterproofing. 4. The barrier must have good mechanical strength. The steel casing is welded by high strength, and the waterproof sealing performance is highly reliable.

Reflective layer: Ensure that the organic foam material does not enter the inorganic hard high temperature resistant layer; reflect some heat in the high temperature resistant layer. Steel sleeve steel insulation pipe overview: The high temperature resistance of the steel pipe from the transport medium is also unsuitable for the external protection pipe. In the urban area with high groundwater level, in order to ensure that the groundwater does not affect the normal operation of the direct buried pipeline, the outer protective layer is preferably a solid, sealed steel casing.

Due to the influence of transportation and other factors, the output of many steel pipe plants does decline. The demand for replenishing stocks will boost the steel frame in the short term, but in the medium and long term, it will not affect the situation that the all-round supply equals demand. Steel sleeve steel direct buried steam insulation pipe is mainly used for liquid, gas transmission pipe network, chemical pipeline insulation engineering petroleum, chemical industry, centralized supply, air conditioning ventilation pipe, etc. Insulation pipes not only have advanced technology and practical performance that are difficult to compare with traditional trenches and overhead laying pipelines, but also have significant social and economic benefits, and are also powerful measures for heating and energy saving.