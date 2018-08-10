Smart Contact Lenses Market 2018 Top Players Outlook by Actavis Generics, Allergan, Bausch & Lomb, Genentech, Merck and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future a firm who published a report related to healthcare sector and others. MRFR recently published a report named as “Smart Contact Lenses Market Report – Forecast Up To 2023”. Report include market overview by competitive analysis by top global vendors, industry size, shares and analysis.

The rise in the demand for smart wearable devices has increased the demand for smart contact lenses as well of late. Market focused reports connected to the healthcare sector among others of late have been made accessible by Market Research Future which publishes reports on this industry. The market is projected to touch USD 7.2 billion in terms of revenue by 2023 while growing with a CAGR of approximately 10.4% in the forecast period.

The need for continuous monitoring has been a significant factor in the expansion of the market. Moreover, improvement in the end product quality and features have led to the development of the market further. The smart contact lenses are also expected to be used extensively in the augmented reality market, which will be used extensively to stream content. Smart contact lenses also lessen the need for invasive procedures, which are otherwise complicated and painful. The application of smart lenses especially in response to treatment of diabetes is expected to boost the market favorably over the forecast period.

Smart Contact Lenses Industry Update:

March 2018 Theraoptix recently took home the MIT Sloan Healthcare Innovation Prize at their annual competition’s and also received a $25,000 grand prize which was sponsored by Optum, a health services firm. The contact lens is made from FDA-approved materials and delivers eye medication in a sustained and controlled release. The lens is sandwiched between contact lens material which is a drug-filled polymer film and shaped into a tiny circular strip that does not interfere with the wearer’s vision. The sandwiching structure allows the drugs to seep from the film into the eye gradually.

Smart Contact Lenses Industry Segments

The smart contact lenses market globally has been segmented on the basis of the applications of the smart contact lenses which comprises of intraocular pressure monitoring, continuous glucose monitoring, and other applications. The other applications are sodium detection, cholesterol detection, and alcohol detection. The smart contact lenses on the basis of end users market are segmented into hospitals, home care settings and clinics. The regions that are covered in the market include APAC, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Players

Key players in Smart Contact Lenses Market are: Samsung (South Korea), Sony (Japan), Alcon (U.S), Google (U.S), Sensimed SA (Switzerland)

Samsung is a multinational conglomerate company manufacturing wide range of products. In April 2016, the company received a patent for smart contact lenses with in-built camera in South Korea.

Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Competitive Analysis

Samsung is a multinational conglomerate company manufacturing wide range of products. In April 2016, the company received a patent for smart contact lenses with in-built camera in South Korea. According to Samsung Mobile’s report, Samsung started developing smart contact lenses as a means to create a better augmented reality experience than the ones that exist through Google Glass-like wearables.

Google is an American multinational technology company received a patent from the U.S FDA for smart contact lenses in November 2015. Increasing demand for self-monitoring devices, increasing aging population with eye disorders associated to diabetes and user friendliness of smart contact lenses drive this market in America. Development of innovative products for eye care and diabetes management their increasing popularity among people also contribute to the growth of this market.

Google agreed for partnership with the pharmaceutical company Novartis to develop smart contact lenses that can track diabetes by measuring blood glucose levels in tears and fix farsightedness as well.

