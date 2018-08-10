Recent Research Explores the Angiography Equipment Market 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Angiography Equipment Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Angiography Equipment Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Angiography Equipment.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Angiography Equipment Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. According to report the global angiography equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Angiography or arteriography is a medical imaging technique used to visualize the blood vessels and organs of the human body, with particular interest in the arteries, veins and the heart chambers. This is traditionally done by injecting a radio-opaque contrast agent into the blood vessel and imaging using X-ray based techniques such as fluoroscopy.

Factor such as rising incidences of chest pain, veins and the heart chambers, coronary heart disease (CHD), problems related to the growing aging population, rising number of patients, using advanced angiography treatments such as Angioplasty, and some other new techniques and equipment around the world, are contributing to the growth of global angiography equipment market. However, stringent safety regulations implemented by various governments, high cost of angiography equipment, low availability of trained man power are the restraining factors of this market. Factor such as changing life style of major chunk of population in developing countries around the world, growing awareness about the heart related problem among people can contribute to the growth of the market in long run.

On the basis of region, the Angiography equipment market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is leading market in among other regions. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the large population base and rising incidence of chronic diseases such as chest pain, veins and the heart chambers, coronary heart disease (CHD) and other respiratory problems growing in these countries. Furthermore, increasing demand for global medical facilities, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives, rising awareness about the use of oxygen therapy device among physicians or doctors, and growth in the demand for diagnostics are some of the significant factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

Segment Covered

The report on global angiography equipment market covers segments such as, product type, technology, application and end-user. On the basis of product type the global angiography equipment market is categorized into angiography systems, angiography contrast media, vascular closure devices, angiography balloons, angiography catheters, angiography guidewires and angiography accessories. On the basis of technology the global angiography equipment market is categorized into mri, ct, x-ray and others. On the basis of application the global angiography equipment market is categorized into renal, carotid, cerebral, peripheral, aortic, coronary and others. On the basis of end-user the global angiography equipment market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global angiography equipment market such as, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis, Shimadzu Corporation, Medtronic and Angiodynamics.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global angiography equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of angiography equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the angiography equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the angiography equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

