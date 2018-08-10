Orphan Drugs Market is projected to increase to USD 193.59 Billion by 2023.

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Global Orphan Drugs Market was valued at USD 132.61 billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 193.59 billion with pace of 7.86% CAGR.

An orphan drug is defined as a pharmaceutical agent as they are specifically developed to treat a rare medical condition. These diseases are different from other diseases; as this disease affects a small percentage of the population. Most of the rare diseases are genetic and thus, it will be present throughout the person’s life, and symptoms may not appear immediately.

Factors affecting market growth:

· Rising government funding for orphan medicine. (+)

· Increasing prevalence of rare diseases across the globe. (+)

· Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. (+)

· Rising awareness among the global population about rare diseases. (+)

· Increase in R&D activities. (+)

· Huge investment involved in R&D activities. (+)

· Unfavorable reimbursement policies. (-)

· High treatment cost. (-)

Market Segmentation

The Global Orphan Drugs Market is geographically segmented into

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

North America holds largest market share in the global orphan drugs market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulations for the approval of drugs for rare diseases, and rising awareness about use of orphan drugs.

Asia-Pacific is estimated as fast growing market due to improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing R&D activities, and rising of aging population are the driving factors which are expected to gain high growth rate for orphan drugs market during the forecast period.

Key players:

Leading companies for Global Orphan Drugs Market are Alexion, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Vertex, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Celgene, and Merck.

