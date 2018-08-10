Just Patios Installs Glass Enclosures in Brisbane

Brisbane homeowners and business owners can maximise their property’s space with glass enclosures from Just Patios. The enclosures can be customised with security grilles and anti-glare glass.

[MORAYFIELD, 10/08/2018] — Just Patios offers design services and the prompt installation of outdoor glass enclosures to clients in Brisbane. It uses high-quality materials with fifteen-year warranties to guarantee clients’ satisfaction with its functional and durable structures.

Functional, Stylish and Customisable Glass Enclosures

Just Patios recognises its clients’ different needs and offers customisable glass enclosures that meet their needs and complement the style of their property.

The company provides clients with a wide variety of window and door options — from sliding and swing configurations. Clients can choose to add standard fly screens, paw-proof screens, and security grilles. They can also choose from a selection of quality anti-glare or soundproof glass.

“Whether you ask for a glass sunroom enclosure or a glass porch enclosure, we make sure that the finished structure is the perfect fit for your lifestyle,” promises Just Patios.

Reliable End-to-End Construction Services

Just Patios ensures customer satisfaction with its end-to-end construction services. The company takes care not only of the design and installation of outdoor glass enclosures but also the council approval requirements. It processes everything from site plans and other necessary documentation to relevant certifications and inspections.

The client receives a copy of all the approved paperwork before construction. Highly-experienced licensed builders make sure the structures are installed according to specifications in as fast as one week, barring extreme weather conditions.

The company also extends up to a fifteen-year warranty on its materials and products as part of its commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Just Patios

Just Patios has over 16 years of professional experience in constructing customised outdoor living areas. The company serves residential and commercial clients in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. Its wide range of products include patios, enclosures, carports and roofing services. It also offers complete and cyclone-rated do-it-yourself roofing kits for cost-conscious homeowners.

