Contrast Injector Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Contrast Injector Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Contrast Injector Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Contrast Injector.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Contrast Injector Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Contrast Injector Market are Bracco Imaging S.P.A. , Guerbet Group , Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg. , Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd , Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (SinoMDT) , Apollo RT Co., Ltd. , Vivid Imaging , Angiodynamics (Navilyst Medical, Inc) and GE Healthcare. According to report the global contrast injector market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical devices employed for injecting radio-opaque contrast media into the body to enhance the visibility of tissues for a medical imaging procedure are known as contrast injectors. Or, Contrast injectors are used to enhance quality of medical imaging such as CT, MRI, PET/CT and ultrasound. Over the years, with ever-increasing technological sophistication, these contrast injectors have evolved from manual injectors having manifolds with stop-cocks to automated versions, providing added accuracy and advantages.

Global contrast injector market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are indicating a positive outlook of market for medium and long term. Factors such as the large number of approvals for contrast agents in different geographies and increasing number of public and private diagnostic centers are helping to generate the sustainable demand for contrast injectors. Additionally, growing geriatric population, which is more prone to cardiovascular and certain neurological disorders, it helps to focus in the region of clinical interest for better treatment, are making it more favorable in medical sector for better treatment.

On the basis of region, contrast injector market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is leading player in this market globally, due to high adoption of contrast media injectors (CMI) in radiology procedures by hospitals and clinicians as compared to other regions, high prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders. A large number of people in these regions suffer from neurological and cardiovascular disorders, propelling the market for contrast media injectors in the region. Medical connectors are with medical electronic equipment, including diagnostic devices, surgical instruments, therapy applications, dental applications, cardiac assist devices, and disposable equipment etc.

Asia-Pacific region is growing with a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India exhibit significant growth prospect in terms of rapid increase in the installation of medical imaging equipment and procedures. The growth of contrast injector market in this region is attributed to economic growth in this region, which has led to increased disposable income and consequently, increased affordability of sophisticated imaging technology, increasing population of old people. Moreover, a large population base and growing geriatric population, which is more prone to cardiovascular and certain neurological disorders, would lead to a large potential patient base.

The report on global contrast injector market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global contrast injector market is categorized into injector systems, consumables and accessories. On the basis of application the global contrast injector market is categorized into radiology, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology and others.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global contrast injector market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of contrast injector market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the contrast injector market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the contrast injector market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

