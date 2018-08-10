By the year 2023, Global Melanoma Therapeutics market is expected to reach $6.21 billion at CAGR of 15.80 %.

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Melanoma Therapeutics Market was valued at $2.98 billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach $6.21 billion with a pace of 15.80% CAGR. This market is for skin diseases and treatment is increased substantially due to the mounting frequency of skin ailments like skin cancer, skin infections, and skin allergies etc. malignant melanoma, is a type of cancer that develops from melanocytes. Melanomas occur in the skin, but may rarely occur in the mouth, intestines, or eye. In women, they most commonly occur on the legs, while in men they are most common on the back. Sometimes they develop from a mole with changes such as an increase in size, irregular edges, change in color, itchiness, or skin breakdown.

Factors affecting market growth:

· increase in melanoma cases, increasing awareness(+)

· The high acceptance rate of therapeutics among patients(+)

· Government policies to provide better care for melanoma (+)

· high costs incurred due to treatments (-)

· Poor availability of proper cancer care in the emerging regions (-)

Market Segmentation

The global Melanoma Therapeutics market is geographically segmented into

· North America

· Europe

· Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

North America has the largest share in the Melanoma Therapeutics because of the increasing frequency of melanoma cases and technological advancements in this region. The Asia-Pacific region, which consists of countries such as China and India, is projected to grow substantially due to the large population base and rising prevalence of melanoma in these countries.

Europe Melanoma Therapeutics Market was worth $0.72 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 16.20%, to reach $1.54 billion by 2023.

Melanoma Therapeutics market is classified based on cancer stage, cancer type, diagnosis, and treatment. The market for Melanoma Therapeutics, based on cancer stage is segmented into Stage 0, Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, Stage IV. Based on cancer type, the global Melanoma Therapeutics market is segmented into Nodular melanoma, Acral lentiginous melanoma, Superficial spreading melanoma, Lentigno maligna melanoma, Amelanotic melanoma, and others.

Key players:

Most important industries contributing to the global market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Amgen Inc., Celgene Corp, Daiichi Sankyo, and Pfizer Inc.

