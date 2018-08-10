Automotive Collision Repair Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 3.78% by 2022

A research study titled, “Automotive Collision Repair Market by type and product – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022” published by crystal market research.

Industry Trend Analysis

In 2012, the global Automotive Collision Repair Market was valued around USD 163.39 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 246.78 billion by 2022, while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.78% during the forecast period owing to the augmented technological advancements and subscriptions of automobile insurance. The modern age automobiles have superior safety features set up in them that have contributed to reducing losses on roads. Contrarily, accidents & impacts caused vehicular damage is amplified, directly affecting the revenue produced in the automotive collision repair industry worldwide. The market includes numerous sales-valuation models. For example, many retail merchants of automobiles sell DIY (Do-It-Yourself) kits to customers who desire to repair their cars themselves. In several suburban areas in the Asia Pacific and Latin American, this trend is observed. Some retail merchants sell to specialized restoration and auto service centers particularly. OEMs have generated their own many channels to sell their branded components to repairing departments.

Competitive Insights

The major market players presenting special aftermarket automotive products and renders for automotive collision repair service centers are BASF, 3M, Continental AG, DuPont, Bosch, Honeywell International, ZF Friedrichshafen, Federal-Mogul Holdings, and DENSO.

Federal-Mogul Holdings hosts a comprehensive technical learning platform named as Garage Gurus which provides on-demand, on-site, and online training as well as support beneficial to numerous shop owners, technicians, and service writers.

Regional Outlook

The rising sales vehicle generates massive growth scenario in the global automotive collision repair industry in the Asia Pacific. Due to the deficiency of stringent driving regulations in several areas of the Asia Pacific, vehicular damage owing to accidents has experienced a rise, thus bestowing to the generated revenue in the automobile repairing sector of Asia Pacific. Even though the Asia Pacific regional market has been amorphous awhile, during the past few years, it has been demonstrating signs of consistency. The Asia Pacific region is recognized as a components source for multinationals and local companies which are competing to cater low-priced machine parts to major automobile manufacturers. The European regional market represents most of the market revenue share. The European region is anticipated to experience a sluggish growth rate during the projected period due to the infiltration of automobiles having superior safety features and idled sales.

Market Segmentation- Automotive Collision Repair Market

Automotive Collision Repair Market By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Light-duty

Heavy-duty

Automotive Collision Repair Market By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Coatings & Paints

Consumables

Automotive Collision Repair Market By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook –

The global automotive collision repair market has been categorized according to vehicle types as, heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles. The light-duty vehicles section constitutes sedans, hatchbacks, crossover, and SUVs cars; while, multi-axle and commercial vehicles like buses and trucks, are classified under the segment of heavy-duty vehicles. The global market demand for another transportation options and government-directed initiatives to amend the fuel economy as well as the Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) will boost the light-duty vehicle sales in the approaching years.

