Commercial Direct Shares Recent Success Stories from Florida on Investment Property Loans Website

MIAMI – (August XX, 2018)– Commercial Direct, a new division of Silver Hill Funding, a commercial mortgage lender, has enjoyed great recent success with helping investors living in Florida to achieve their investment goals. Commercial Direct’s mortgage experts are now sharing these success stories on their educational website, InvestmentProperty.Loans.

The state of Florida has long been a popular place for investors to start new businesses. With year-long sunshine, a strong tourism market, and an ever-growing state population, it is no wonder so many investors flock to Florida.

Still, Florida investors often have difficulty securing financing with traditional lending sources. In response to this, Commercial Direct is highlighting several examples of closed loans in Florida to give prospective borrowers a better idea of how they can succeed with their investment strategy.

One such recent success story involved a retail strip mall in Hialeah, Florida. Stabilization issues prevented the borrower from working with banks, even though they possessed a high credit score. The mortgage experts at Commercial Direct were able to overcome this hurdle and help the borrower secure a long-term financing solution that met the borrower’s needs.

A more complicated situation took place in Lake Worth, Florida,and involved bank seasoning requirements. In this case, an investor sought to refinance their retail property less than two years after they made the initial purchase. Banks typically will not approve a loan request unless the borrower has owned the property for a longer period of time, so the investor had to look for an alternative solution. Thankfully, Commercial Direct was able to connect the investor with a loan solution that did not include any seasoning requirement. The investor was also able to get approved for the loan without having to provide tax returns.

The final success story took place in St. Augustine, Florida. An investor wanted to purchase a retail property but struggled to work with banks because of the property’s occupancy issues. This made life difficult for the investor because they were trying to meet the seller’s tight deadline. Commercial Direct was able to help this investor achieve their goals by working fast to help them obtain the commercial loan they needed.

Potential investors can read more about the Florida success stories here: https://www.investmentproperty.loans/commercial-investment-opportunities-in-florida/

Commercial Direct is a division of Silver Hill Funding, LLC, a direct commercial mortgage lender that provides investors and small business owners with customizable commercial mortgages tailored to fit their unique needs.

