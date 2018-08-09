Amino Silicone Oil Market Report 2024: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Segmentation

Amino silicone oil, also referred to as amino silicones, is primarily used in the textile industry for finishing purpose, to manufacture silicone emulsions, and as a softener and smoothing agent. Amino silicones are available in a variety of styles when it comes to fabric finishing. Amino silicone oil is extensively employed to attain adequate results for cotton, chemical fiber fabrics, and wool. Its properties include excellent absorption, easy emulsification, and compatibility. It can be used individually as well as in combination with other organic silicones or special softening agents for a range of textiles. Amino silicones are primarily known for their tremendous finishing and for imbuing fibers and textiles with incredible softness.

Amino silicone oil has been witnessing an increase in demand from emerging economies and end-user industries (textile and others), due to its useful features. It has a sub-category called hydrophilic amino silicone fluid, which is a perfect blend of amine value and hydrocarbons. These fluids are eco-friendly and are used widely, owing to their high viscosity and reactivity. In addition, they are available at inexpensive prices. They benefit from high demand from paints, chemicals, and textile industries. This, in turn, drives the amino silicone oil market.

The amino silicone oil market has been segmented on the basis of types, applications, specification models, and regions. The type segments include amine value 0–0.3, amine value 0.3–0.6, and amine value 0.6–1. In terms of application, the market has been divided into fabric softeners, paper softeners, leather slip agents, and release agents. Based on the specification model, the market has been segmented into: special slip (suitable for wool, blended fabrics, and cotton), smooth type (chemical fibers such as rayon, nylon, spandex, and acrylic), common type (suitable for wool fabric and cotton), low yellowing (strictly non-yellowing discoloration textiles and white-bleached), hydrophilic type (fibers and cotton), and polyester style (polyester fibers).

Amino silicone oil is also used for hair care cosmetics (such as conditioner, shampoo, mousse (hair gel), and baking oil) and soft finishing agents (used for wool, linen, cotton, and silk). The concentration of amino silicone oil required for hair care cosmetics is about 0.5% to 1%, while it is about 0.3% to 1% for soft finishing agents, depending on the finishing and fabric technique requirements.

