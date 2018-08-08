Sports Footwear Market 2018-2022 : Size, Industry Share, Scope, Forecast, Analysis And Growth Report

Sports footwear refers to the footwear designed for sports and fitness activities. Vendors in the market offer different types of sports footwear such as running footwear, training footwear, football footwear, basketball footwear, baseball footwear, and others.
Analysts forecast the Global Sports Footwear Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.85% during the period 2018-2022.
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-sports-footwear-market-2018-2022/request-sample
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the sports footwear market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of different types of sports footwear.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global sports footwear market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-sports-footwear-market-2018-2022
Key vendors
- adidas
- ASICS
- New Balance
- Nike
- PUMA
- SKECHERS
- Under Armour
Market driver
- Rising number of sports tournaments due to growing spectator interest
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
- Volatile cost of raw materials
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
- Advances in shoe knitting technology
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?