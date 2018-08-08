Blood Pressure Transducer Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Blood Pressure Transducer Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Blood Pressure Transducer Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Blood Pressure Transducer.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Blood Pressure Transducer Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Blood Pressure Transducer Market are B. Braun, Biosensors International, FISO TECHNOLOGIES, Fogg System Company, iWorx Systems, Junken Medical, Medline Industries, Merit Medical Systems, Argon Medical Devices and AD Instruments. According to report the global blood pressure transducer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Blood pressure transducers are the devices used to measure arterial and venous blood pressure. Blood pressure transducers are small and lightweight devices consisting of a thin flexible metal diaphragm connected to strain gauge through inductive bridge. These transducers are connected to an electrical convertor that converts blood pressure into analog electrical signal and helps in the detection of consistent and accurate blood pressure through amplifier.

Rising geriatric population affected with blood pressure problem, is expected to increase the consumers for blood pressure transducer market. However, accuracy of device and lack of trained professionals would restraints the blood pressure transducers market. The cost effective and accurate results offer by these indicators are the factor responsible for the market growth. In addition, increasing awareness levels and demand for personalized & portable devices for monitoring are the factors contributing towards the market growth. Increasing incidence of hypertension has led to rising demand for cost effective, rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Blood pressure transducer are one of the vital sign monitor of life.

On the basis of region, the blood pressure transducer market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America has the largest share in the global blood pressure transducers market followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific owing to high occurrence of cardiovascular disease suffering from hypertension in U.S. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, owing to huge population base coupled with increasing disposable income. In addition, factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure and presence of many local manufacturers are also some of the factors driving growth in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global blood pressure transducer market covers segments such as, product type, based on technology and end-user. On the basis of product type the global blood pressure transducer market is categorized into reusable transducers and disposable transducers. On the basis of technology the global blood pressure transducer market is categorized into digital, aneroid and wearable. On the basis of end-user the global blood pressure transducer market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and diagnostic laboratories.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global blood pressure transducer market such as, B. Braun, Biosensors International, FISO TECHNOLOGIES, Fogg System Company, iWorx Systems, Junken Medical, Medline Industries, Merit Medical Systems, Argon Medical Devices and AD Instruments.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global blood pressure transducer market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of blood pressure transducer market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the blood pressure transducer market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the blood pressure transducer market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

