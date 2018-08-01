Coated Fabrics Market is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 4.08% by 2025

A research study titled, “Coated Fabrics Market by target audience, product and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Major companies in the global coated fabrics market are Takata Corporation, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Trelleborg Treasury, OMNOVA Solutions, ContiTech AG, Spradling International Inc., Saint-Gobain, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Mauritzon Inc. and Isotex S.p.a.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The largest market was the Asia Pacific that accounts a share of 50 percent of the total market value in the year 2013. The demand in this region is said to spur due to factors such as rising population, increasing enhancements in infrastructure and rising automotive demand in developing countries like India and China. North America and Europe are said to reflect slow growth owing to less enhancements in the infrastructure along with mature markets in these regions.

Industry Outlook- Coated Fabrics Market

The global Coated Fabrics market was worth USD 18.83 million in the year 2016, and is likely to garner around USD 26.99 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.08% during the forecast period.

Coated fabrics consist of fabrics which are layered with lacquer, plastic, polyethylene, rubber, varnish or any type of substrate that helps to increase its flexibility and making it durable. The beneficial characteristics of coated fabrics like high resistance towards water, high elasticity, the ability to drape, thermal management elements, enhanced insulation and the lack of stickiness hikes its applications in tents, protective clothing, furniture, industrial uses and transportation. Coated fabrics are utilized in variety of products such as tarpaulins, clothing, airbags, upholstery etc. These fabrics are extremely useful in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, apparel and construction. Furthermore, these coated fabrics are extensively utilized in different medical applications like medical inflatables and medical laminates. Growing industrialization along with enhancements in technology are the major factors that boost the growth if this market.

Application Outlook- Coated Fabrics Market

Coated fabrics find extensive utilization in a wide range of applications like furniture, transportation, Industrial and protective clothing. The principal market share was occupied by the transporting segment which accounted a share of 34 percent in the year of 2013. It is anticipated to reflect constant and swift growth due to rising demand of automobiles along with enhancements in infrastructure that are meant for metro rail and railway stations. Adoption of safety standards for people who work in the industrial sector is anticipated to boost the growth of this market owing to the rising demand of protective clothing. The rise in the living standards of people is said to boost the demand of the coated fabrics for furniture applications.

Market Segmentation

By Target Audiences

Government and research organizations

Distributors

Coated fabric manufacturers

End-use industries

Industry associations

By Product

Rubber Coated Fabrics

Polymer Coated Fabrics

Fabric-backed Wall Covering

By Application

Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Furniture & Seating

Industrial

Others

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

