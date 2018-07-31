Ashbury Estate’s Idyllic Home and Land Afford Access to Nearby Beaches and Green Spaces

Studies show that regular exposure to nature and physical interaction with the outdoors is beneficial to physiological and mental health. Ashbury Estate offers idyllic home and land surrounded by green spaces, all within a few minutes of nearby beaches.

[ARMSTRONG CREEK, 31/7/2018] – Ashbury Estate, a residential development located in Armstrong Creek, Victoria, Australia, offers house and land packages that are a short drive away from nearby beaches. Meanwhile, right at the doorstep, is a 30 hectare parcel of green open space dedicated to outdoor activities and conservation of flora.

Benefits of Connecting with Earth

Studies have discovered that setting aside a specific amount of time in nature presents many health benefits. One study from the University of Michigan in 2016 found a link between an ocean view and improved mental health, where exposure to the latter for an amount of time can reduce anxiety and stress levels.

Another study from the International Journal of Environmental and Public Health revealed that direct physical contact with nature, such as walking barefoot or planting trees, triggers positive physiological changes and contributes to general wellbeing. The study’s findings presented reduced levels of chronic stress, better sleep and lower risks of cardiovascular health conditions among its participants.

Idyllic Australian Home and Land with Access to Nature

Ashbury Estate caters to families who prefer to live close to nature and the great outdoors. The residential development is enveloped by 30 hectares of green open spaces. Of that land mass, 16.5 hectares are dedicated to the conservation and growth of trees and other plant species, while 8.6 hectares are devoted to sports and physical activities like cricket and football. For those who prefer to jog and cycle, the estate has 18 kilometres of shared jogging and cycling paths.

A number of beaches are only a few minutes’ ride away from Ashbury Estate. A ten-minute drive leads to Barwon Heads Beach, Victoria, and a further ten minutes gets you to the Bellarine Peninsula, Victoria. Twenty minutes down the Surf Coast Highway is the Bells Beach, Victoria, which is famous for being a hub for beach culture.

About Ashbury Estate

Offering land and house and land packages for sale in Armstrong Creek, Victoria, Australia, Ashbury Estate provides a master-planned community away from the hustle and bustle from the country’s most populous state. The land estate has a wide range of allotment sizes ideal for various types of homebuyers.

