Abdelhak Bensaoula is Known for His Great Achievements in the Field of Physics

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a person with great technical expertise in R&D engineering, project management and academic and industrial training. His expertise from the basic material science to the full scale instrument prototype fabrication and testing can be attributed education and professional experience in handling different positions in the University of Houston. Abdelhak Bensaoula has done a diploma in Physics in the year 1977 from the University of Oran, Algeria and has later done a master’s of science in process control and monitoring, university of Houston, USA and later Ph.D., Physics, University of Houston, USA. He began his career as research professor of Physics in the University of Houston and later also became a member of the research directorate, Texas centre for advanced materials and superconductivity, University of Houston. He later worked joint appointments as research professor in Physics, electrical and computer engineering, University of Houston. During that period he also took up the responsibility of as a member of the faculty senate and the research and scholarship committee at the University of Houston.

