Environmentally friendly stationery and office supplies will make their Middle East debut at a Dubai exhibition this week, from recycled 'plant-able' pencils, to 'vegan' artist brushes used to renovate Italy's Sistine Chapel.

The Green Room at Paperworld Middle East 2018 will shine the spotlight on environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial and economically viable stationery and paper-based products, where all items point to a bright eco-oriented society.

The dedicated show feature reflects a clear shift in regional consumer patterns where there’s greater emphasis and demand for environmentally and socially responsible paper, stationery, toys, and office products.

And trade buyers from across the region eager to source sustainable products won’t be disappointed when they visit the Green Room at Paperworld Middle East, which takes place from 27 February – 1 March 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

A marquee attraction at the bustling three-day event, the Green Room will present a smorgasbord of ethically produced goods, including Treewise Pencils made from 100 percent recycled newspapers.

Ghulam Hussein, Founder of Al Hasananat Trading, the regional distributor for Treewise, said its pencil is world’s first newspaper pencil that comes with a of no breakage guarantee while writing or sharpening: “There’s absolutely no plastic or wood used in our pencils and hence they’re produced without any carbon foot print,” said Hussein.

Hussein said Treewise is also showcasing its ‘Recycled Plant-able Pencils’, which can be planted after use, growing into different plants such as tomato, chilly and coriander.

“We aim to convert nearly 500,000 newspapers into a direct tangible sustainable product, and we’ve heavily invested in technology to cater to demands from worldwide markets,” added Hussein. “The UAE leadership and across the Middle East is encouraging the use of sustainable products and our belief is that sustainability can start with a pencil. Our aim is to save our trees one pencil at a time.”

Borciani e Bonazzi from Italy is a specialist manufacture of fine art brushes, and another Paperworld Middle East exhibitor showcasing its ecologically oriented Italia 1951 brushes at the Green Room.

Maurizio Arletti, Borciani e Bonazzi’s Export Manager, said this brush, and its patented Unico brushes are widely used by artists and painters and preferred for a wide variety of restoration projects. These include many of the most important monuments and works of art in Italy, such as restoration work carried out both at Rome and Florence for the Jubilee, along with the massive restoration of the Sistine Chapel in Rome.

“The Italia 1951 brushes are made with green vegan synthetic fibre which are resistant over time, comprising recyclable aluminium anodised ferrules, and with a non-toxic water-based colour finish,” said Arletti.

“The packaging is made of recycled solvent-free materials and is 100 percent manufactured with renewable energy. This collection not only involves an eco-friendly commitment, but is also created to celebrate a country, its history and the birth of Borciani e Bonazzi.”

Added Arletti: “We want to show our products in a different market and acquire Middle East distributors. Thanks to our new designs and innovative techniques, we’ve products which can satisfy the most demanding consumers. All Middle East countries are full of history and art, so we think it won’t be hard to enter in this strategic market.”

Other eco-conscious products at the Green Room include recycled hard-cover notebooks and colouring pencils made from certified wood from Portuguese manufacturer Olmar.

Olmar’s CEO João Oliveira said: “We’re working to provide a range of product options that are affordable, high-quality and that build trust with our customers. That’s why we put our efforts to combine sustainability with products that protect and respect the environment.

“We produce products for kids that are the future of the world and recycling is the correct behaviour to achieve that. We truly believe that going green with our business is the way we should take.”

Paperworld Middle East is the region’s dedicated trade fair for paper, office supplies, stationery, corporate gifts, and children’s toys and games, and will feature more than 300 exhibitors from 42 countries in its 8th edition in 2018.

Other exhibitors featured in the Green Room include UAE companies Alpha Art Gifts and Jasani; Global Notes from Germany; Polish manufacturer WZ Eurocopert; The Navigator Company from Portugal; and Thailand’s Double A.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Paperworld Middle East, said: “Sustainability, sensitivity to the environment, responsible consumption and production are not just corporate buzzwords anymore, but are the indicators of a greener direction taken by consumers and manufacturers alike across all sectors of business and industry.

“The Green Room allows retailers, department stores, schools, and stationery dealers from across the Middle East a first-hand look at a range of environmentally appropriate stationery and paper-based products, the likes of which are new to the region, but which shows the direction to where the market is headed,” he added.

New features at Paperworld Middle East 2018 include Playworld Village, spanning the entire gamut of children’s toys and games; and Corporate Gifts for promotional items. A two-day seminar programme will also highlight the latest trends and developments in the regional office, paper, and stationery industries.

Returning features include Wrap Star, the region’s only gift wrapping competition. Paperworld Middle East is co-located with Leatherworld Middle East, the region’s premier showcase of leather goods, accessories and supplies.

