CMOS and Scmos Image Sensor Market 2018 Strategy Analysis, Business Overview and Opportunities to 2027

An image sensor detects and provides any related information regarding an image. It is most commonly used in digital cameras and imaging devices to transform the light that falls on their respective lenses into a digital image. The image sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology that includes charged coupled device (CCD), complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), scientific complementary metal oxide semiconductor (sCMOS) and others.

Image sensors are known to enhance camera technologies. That being said, the adoption of image sensors in digital cameras, along with laptops and smartphones alike, is fuelling the growth of image sensor market. Most digital cameras use a CMOS sensor owing to its faster speed and low power consumption. CMOS sensors are also known to be cost-effective. Thus, there has been an increase in the use of digital cams and webcams, which is ultimately driving the image sensors market.

The growth in the adoption of image sensors in various extensive applications has been witnessed in the industrial segment too. The two major image sensors that are being used in the industrial segment are CCD and CMOS. Availability of CMOS sensors at low cost is the main reason driving the growth of image sensors market. These sensors are also used in automotive sector specifically in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and ensure driver safety and offer parking assistance, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance systems. Machine vision is another application of image sensors that combine CMOS image sensors and CCD image quality to produce high data rate and low power digital interface. Other industrial applications of image sensors include drones and robotics.

Major Key Players

BAE Systems Inc.,

Sony Corporation,

Canon Inc.,

Toshiba Corporation,

Panasonic Corporation,

SK Hynix Inc.,

Omni Vision Technologies Inc.,

Samsung Electronics,

Sharp Corporation,

ON Semiconductor Corporation among others

According to MRFR, The global CMOS & sCMOS image sensor market is projected to reach USD 30.84 billion at a CAGR of over 10.72% by the end of the forecast period.

Segments:

The global CMOS & sCMOS image sensor market is segmented by technology, specification wafer size & sensor size, and application. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into FSI (Front side illumination), back-side illumination and others. Based on the specification, the market is segmented into processing type, spectrum, and array type. On the basis of wafer size, the market is segmented into 300mm, 200mm, and others. Based on sensor size, the market is segmented into medium format, full frame, APS-H and APS-C, 4/3inch and 1 inch and below. Based on the application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automobile, surveillance, medical and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of CMOS & sCMOS Image Sensor market is being studied in the region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the global CMOS & sCMOS image sensor market with the largest market share followed by North America and Europe. The presence of major players is a significant factor driving the market in the region. The demand for CMOS image sensor across all industry verticals such as aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive, surveillance, medical and others are aiding the market growth in the region.

