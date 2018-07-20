Summary:

A new market study, titled “Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size, Country Outlook, Vaccination Analysis Forecast 2016 to 2022”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against seasonal influenza, introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, increase in the size of the elderly population in most countries. The barriers limiting the growth of the influenza market include limited patient awareness regarding the threat of influenza and the importance of influenza vaccinations, high investment and strict regulations act as barriers for new entrants.

The United States seasonal influenza vaccine market is the most attractive of those covered in the report. The United States market for seasonal influenza vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% and is expected to reach at US$ XXX Million by the end of the forecasted period. United Kingdom will be the second–largest market for seasonal influenza vaccine which is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2022. Germany is expected to be third largest seasonal influenza vaccine market being followed by Japan by the end of the forecasted period.

Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where three major players grab major share of the seasonal influenza vaccine market by revenue. Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline(GSK), Seqirus, AstraZeneca and Protein Sciences Corporation are the key influencers with their products in the seasonal influenza vaccine market. Other emerging players such as Novavax, Daiichi–Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and VaxInnate are making novel technology based influenza vaccine which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projection using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. It provides essential insights into seasonal influenza vaccine sales forecasts for the top seven countries, comprising the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan until 2022. It also covers vaccination patterns and geographic distribution and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials, pipeline and promising vaccines in seasonal influenza vaccine market. Key trends in terms of M&A, collaborations and licensing agreements are analyzed with details. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the seasonal influenza vaccine market such as Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Sequirus, AstraZenecca and Protein Sciences Corporation. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook, and sales analysis of seasonal influenza vaccine market from 2011 to 2022. The report also entails major drivers and barriers of seasonal influenza vaccine market.

Seven Major Markets(7MM) covered in the report are as follows:

United States

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Germany

Japan

Major and Promising Vaccines covered in the report are as follows:

Fluzone High–Dose

Fluzone Quadrivalent

Intradermal (ID) Trivalent

Vaxigrip

Fluarix Quadrivalent

Flulaval Quadrivalent

Fluenz Tetra

FluMist Quadrivalent

Flublok

VN–100

M–001

VAX–2012Q

TAK – 850

Flucelvax Quadrivalent

Afluria Quadrivalent

Agrippal

Fluad

Fluvirin

Fluvax

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Report is segmented with 10 Chapters:

Chapter 1: Chapter one is the introduction with Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Chapter two provides overall recent and forecasts data for the seasonal influenza vaccine market in the top seven countries. This Chapter divided into 4 parts

Overall seasonal influenza vaccine market data from 2010 to 2022

Overall number of persons vaccinated with seasonal influenza vaccine data from 2010 to 2022

Seasonal influenza vaccine market share in the top seven countries data from 2010 to 2022

Persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccine share in the top seven countries data from 2010 to 2022

Chapter 3: Key market drivers and barriers in the seasonal influenza vaccine market. Chapter 4: Chapter four gives detailed recent and forecasts for the seasonal influenza vaccine markets in the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan, comprising of market size, total number of persons vaccinated, number of children vaccinated, number of 60+ years of age persons vaccinated, number of pregnant women vaccinated, number of chronic medical condition persons vaccinated, number of healthcare workers vaccinated and vaccination coverage.

Chapter 5: Chapter five gives detailed information on seasonal influenza vaccine production & distribution in United States. The information includes vaccine choices remain available for patients, providers, prices of a dose of vaccine, production, supply, and allocation by the major seasonal influenza vaccine manufacturers, seasonal influenza vaccine distribution & demand, seasonal influenza vaccine effectiveness, managing influenza with diagnostic resources, distribution method of seasonal influenza vaccination.

Chapter 6: Chapter six offers information about regulatory landscape including the approval process and an overview of the regulatory authorities in the United States, EU and Japan.

Chapter 7: Chapter seven highlights key M&A deals that took place in the seasonal influenza vaccine market between 2003 and 2015 and lists the major collaborations, licensing, exclusive and distribution agreements deals.

Chapter 8: Chapter eight provides detailed pipeline influenza vaccines in various companies’ pipelines with clinical development and early stage development vaccines.

Chapter 9: Chapter nine offers detailed information of the recruiting clinical trials statement by phase, trial status, study sponsor name and study phase.

Chapter 10: Chapter ten gives information on the key players in the market with business overview, product outlook and sales analysis of the seasonal influenza vaccine.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market in Top Seven Countries – Market Overview

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Drivers and Barriers

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market in Top Seven Countries – Geographical Landscape

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Production & Distribution in United States

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market – Regulatory Landscape

Market Dynamics – Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements & Collaborations

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine – Pipeline Assessment

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine – Clinical Trials Assessment by Phase and Trial Status

Key Companies Analysis