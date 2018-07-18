Water Flosser- the best option for your teeth

Introduction

A water flosser is an electronic device that uses a stream of water for cleaning the teeth and massaging the gums. It is very helpful and easy to operate when it comes to getting food particles, plaque and other harmful things out of your mouth. It has an adjustable water force that is used to vary the intensity of the jet stream.

The use of water flossers is fairly common today in many parts of the world. Not only restricted to people with some kind of dental problem but due to the increased awareness it is also being used fairly commonly by normal people. This is a healthy habit that has long term benefits.

The Effect Of Water Flossers.

A Water Flosser is healthier and more common today in America than traditional flossing involving the flossing thread. A published research has stated that water flossing application for just three seconds can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas, and is significantly more efficient than traditional dental floss. Apart from the floss it is also beneficial in curbing many different ailments of the mouth especially gingivitis.

The American Dental Association (ADA) reported a study where New York college of Dentistry followed 51 pairs of twins over a period of two weeks. One twin flossed while the other didn’t. The flossing twin showed positive outcome with reduced gingival bleeding. Along with that there was a plaque reduction, which supported the habit of flossing every day.

The water flosser has also been found to be safe and effective for patients who have diabetes, patients in periodontal maintenance, patients with implants, and patients with orthodontic appliances.

The Features :

The flossers are also prepared with utmost care to deliver utmost performance both in terms of quality and efficiency. The flosser we are talking here today is the Gurin Professional Water flosser. Some of the excellent features are:

1. It is made out of good quality of plastic and is BPA free, approved by the FDA along with the ADA seal of acceptance. Thus making the product absolutely safe for use.

2. Works in three modes – Normal, Soft and Pulse mode. The Normal mode gives a powerful beam of water and is for deep dental cleaning for any debris. The soft mode is for the mouth dental and gum cleaning. The pulse mode of operation is specially designed for gum massage.

3. Special pulse mode for Gum tissue stimulation.

4. It has a one year warranty.

5. The two nozzle tips come color coded and can be interchanged easily. The color coding is useful if there are multiple users. The 360o rotating nozzle is easily removable and needs replacements only after 6 months of daily use.

6. Extra large reservoir is removable and easy to use.

7. Rechargeable batteries and cordless design.

All these factors and many more are the basis that have propelled the use of Water flossers in recent years. To get one log on to Amazon or Walmart.