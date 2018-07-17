Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide CNC Machine Market 2018

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.



This report studies the global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) market status and forecast, categorizes the global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.

In the year from 2009-2010, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the CNC machine industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption field. In the next years, with the stable economic growth, this industry maintains developing stably.

Global market shows a high concentration in the production of CNC machine by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, Japan, US and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.

As a growing industry, investors are optimism on this industry. In the future, more and more investors will enter into this industry. For the existing companies, to invest much more on R&D and keep continuous innovation to enhance competitiveness is the development trend.

The global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) market is valued at 32200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 28800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

TRUMPF

AMADA

Okuma Corporation

MAG

JTEKT Corporation

Schuler

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Emag

Hyundai WIA

Doosan Infracore

Makino

INDEX

Bystronic

Körber Schleifring

Gleason

KOMATSU NTC

GROB

Hurco

HERMLE

Hardinge Group

Chiron

TORNOS

Schutte

NAGEL

MHI

SAMAG

SMTCL

Qinchuan

KMTCL

DMTG

HDCNC

Yunnan Xiyi

Shandong FIN

Yuhuan CNC

Qinghai Huading

TONTEC

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & defense

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Manufacturers

CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market Overview

2 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market Analysis by Application

7 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix