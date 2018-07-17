Opportunities for global automotive AHSS to reach $27.0 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive AHSS market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle. The global automotive AHSS market is expected to reach an estimated $27.0 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing vehicle production, reduction in fuel consumption, lower cost of AHSS materials than other lightweight materials and growing government regulations regarding CO2 emissions.

In this market, dual phase steel, martensitic steel, boron steel, and TRIP steel are some of the major segments of automotive AHSS. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the TRIP steel and boron steel segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global automotive AHSS market, the dual phase segment is expected to remain the largest market. Dual phase steel is most commonly used in the structural application where it has replaced the conventional high strength low alloy steel (HSLA). Dual phase steel has good potential for part weight reduction. It possesses good crash energy absorption and the ability to resist fatigue and improved formability, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to the presence of the top three major luxury vehicle manufacturers, improvement in the economic conditions and increasing investment by the industry players within the Europe region.

Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand of AHSS for auto part manufacturing.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the introduction of pre-oxidation for galvanizing AHSS and development of third generation AHSS. ArcelorMittal SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, POSCO, SSAB AB, and AK Steel are the major AHSS suppliers in the global automotive AHSS market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive AHSS market by product type, vehicle type, application type and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive AHSS Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global automotive AHSS market by product type, vehicle type, application type and region, as follows:

By Product types (Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million lbs.) from 2011 to 2022):

• Dual Phase Steel

• Martensitic Steel

• Boron Steel

• TRIP Steel

• Others

By Vehicle types (Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million lbs.) from 2011 to 2022):

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicle

By Application types (Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million lbs.) from 2011 to 2022):

• Body and Closures

• Suspensions

• Bumper and Intrusion Beams

• Others

By Region (Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million lbs.) from 2011 to 2022):

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Russia

o France

o Germany

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Indonesia

o South Korea

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

This 252-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Mass Transportation, Transportation Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.