Future Electronics and ST Will Host Free Technical Breakfast in Aveiro, Portugal

London, UK (webnewswire) July 16, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and STMicroelectronics, a world leader in semiconductor solutions, are hosting a free Technical Breakfast on MCUs, connectivity and sensors at Hotel Meliá Ria in Aveiro, Portugal on 17 July, 2018.

This Technical Breakfast will offer engineers the opportunity to get acquainted with the newest and most advanced ST products on the market.

The seminar will begin with a presentation about the new family of microcontrollers that are being launched this year, with a focus on new features for efficient designs, available both in microcontrollers and software.

Following that, we will turn the focus to connectivity and sensors. Product experts will discuss the different connectivity possibilities that ST provides including both short-range (NFC and RFID) or long-range (SubGHz and LPWAN) options, and sensors (such as TOF). An overview of ST’s latest products will also be presented along with the roadmap plans.

This seminar is completely free, but capacity is limited, so confirmation of attendance is required.

Click here to register for the Future Electronics-STMicroelectronics Technical Breakfast. http://www.futureelectronics.es/es/promotions/EventsAndSeminars/Paginas/MCUConnectivityandSensorsTechnicalBreakfast.aspx

For more information and to order from the full range of ST products and solutions, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###