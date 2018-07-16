Bio-Polyamide and Specialty Polyamide Industry – Most in Demand over the Next Decade

Polyamide, also known as nylon, is a form of silk and wool produced mainly through polymerization. Bio-polyamide and specialty polyamide are mixtures of aromatic and aliphatic functionalities, offering high strength and stiffness at elevated temperatures. The bio-polyamides are manufactured from undecanoic acid and sebacic acid derived from castor oil as the most dominant raw material. Owing to its environmental benefits, bio- polyamides are gaining acceptance worldwide. Polyamide 11 and polyamide 12 also known as Nylon 11 and Nylon 12 respectively, are specialty polyamides belonging to the nylon family of polymers. They are generally used in in high-performance applications such as automotive, electrical, oil and gas etc. Moreover, polyamide 6/12 is a long chain polyamide which is manufactured from raw material which includes hexamethylene diamine and dodecanedioic acid (DDDA).

The global bio-polyamide and specialty polyamide market has gained remarkable growth owing to high demand for light weight vehicles in automobile and aviation industry. Polyamide-based materials are used in the manufacturing of numerous components in the automotive industry. Their unique properties have increased the opportunity for the substitution of metals in the powertrain, offering several benefits in weight reduction, feature flexibility, and potential for cost reduction. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by growing concern for automotive fuel efficiency and high demand for green solutions. Currently, most prominent trend witnessed by the market is advancement and commercialization of bio-based polyphthalamide. However, the global bio-polyamide and specialty polyamide market is hampered by high specialty polyamide cost and moisture absorption tendency of polyamides resulting in degradation of properties.

The global bio-polyamide and specialty polyamide market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the global market. The report analyses the bio-polyamide and specialty polyamide market based on type, form, application, and geography. Based on type, this market is segmented into PA 6, PA 66 and specialty polyamide (including PA 10, PA 11, PA 12, PA 46, PA 6/12, PA 6/10 and PPA). Specialty polyamide accounted for the largest share in the bio-polyamide and specialty polyamide market, as they are extensively used in automotive, electronics, consumer & personal care, and machinery applications. Based on form, the market is categorized into fiber and engineering plastics. The fiber segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate, as bio-polyamides are widely used in fibers, films, and powders as well as injection moulding and extrusion techniques.

Based on application, the global bio-polyamide and specialty polyamide market is segmented into fiber applications including textile filament, industrial filament, carpet filament and staple fiber and engineering plastics application including automotive, film & coating, industrial/machinery, electrical & electronics, consumer goods appliances and wires & cables. In 2017, automobiles segment dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its market hold over the next six years. This segment is witnessing growth owing to rising demand of specialty polyamides to produce automobile body parts, such as air hoses, heating and cooling systems, and induction systems among others. Moreover, the industrial/ machinery segment is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to high industrial growth, especially in Asia Pacific region.

The leading players of the global bio-polyamide and specialty polyamide market are Arkema SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, E. I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Evonik Industries Ag, Formosa Plastic Group, Huntsman Corporation, INVISTA S.à r.l., Lanxess AG, Radici Group, Royal DSM N.V., Sabic SA, Solvay S.A. and UBE Industries Limited among others. In March 2018, Evonik Industries AG extended its range of base polymers by launching new polymer for the plastic industry. The company launched products like Vestamid HTplus and Vestamid HTplus R as a replacement for metals. The global bio-polyamide and specialty polyamide market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of many vendors across the globe. However, the market is also characterized by the presence of a few number of small regional vendors, who account for notable market shares.